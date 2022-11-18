Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:03 p.m. EST
Reality TV's Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case. ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. News outlets report that U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has sentenced Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.
VP Harris urges respect of sovereignty in South China Sea
Vice President Kamala Harris has called on countries to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea, which has been challenged by China
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv monastery raided amid Russian spying fears; Moscow ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’
Christian monastery raided as part of efforts to counter Russian special services; Kremlin says regime change not an aim of the war
Trump refrains from tweeting despite receiving account back
(The Center Square) – Billionaire and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, sparked controversy over the weekend for reinstating former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. So far, though, Trump hasn’t posted on the social media website. Musk made the decision after conducting a Twitter poll using his...
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers. Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development....
After Seismic World Cup Debut, Chucky Eyes New Ground for Mexico
Another World Cup, another set of questions regarding Mexico getting over the round-of-16 hump. Despite El Tri’s shaky qualifying campaign and injury woes, their star has belief.
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java
