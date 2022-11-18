Read full article on original website
2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the market punishing stocks without the fundamentals to back up their valuations, it's a great time to focus on value stocks. Disney's streaming business should become a cash cow as it exercises its pricing power. Intel's multiyear plan to regain dominance in its core markets and build a foundry...
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
After leading the broader market to new highs in 2021, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been a clear drag this year. Every stock market crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has represented a buying opportunity for patient investors. These awe-inspiring fast-paced companies have the tools necessary to make long-term investors...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The market is down sharply this year, but that won't stop this pair of businesses from generating a sustainable profit. Doximity is a social media platform for physicians that appears resilient to the ongoing advertising crunch affecting its peers. Lovesac markets highly adaptable sectional seating, and it's a lot more...
4 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc., Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Asana, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, Salesforce, Inc., and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc. and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
Nvidia's growth decelerated significantly over the past year. Its business might stabilize in 2023 as it laps that slowdown. Its valuation doesn't fully reflect those near-term challenges yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
Roku and The Trade Desk look poised to thrive from connected TV's rise. DigitalOcean and Shopify make it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to scale their small businesses. Hair care products company Olaplex offers an incredible 38% net income margin, despite its recent slowing growth. You’re reading a free article...
Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon
Disney and Amazon each have dominating positions in their respective industries. Disney has quickly gained streaming subscribers, and its parks are thriving again. Meanwhile, Amazon has a majority market share in e-commerce and cloud computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags
Carvana is one of the high-profile victims of the 2022 bear market. Analysts are giving up on the company because of its deteriorating finances. While the stock's valuation looks cheap, the risks remain very high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
These blue-chip companies should continue to hold investors in good stead.
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is reportedly betting big that GameStop shares will fall
Icahn reportedly started building the position in January 2021 as retail investors piled into meme stocks.
Why Carvana Stock Was Down 13% on Monday
Carvana doesn't have a big enough scale to easily weather a prolonged industry downturn. Management announced a round of layoffs aimed at reducing net losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing surged last week after it was disclosed that Warren Buffett took a stake. However, traders are trimming today, as recession fears loom and China may go back into COVID lockdowns. TSMC also announced the buildout of its most leading-edge chip capacity in the U.S., which will be...
Sponsor Data Startup Raises $35 Million in Venture Capital
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Why Amazon Fell Today
A WSJ article pointed to waning customer satisfaction with Amazon's e-commerce unit. However, Amazon is now trading at an eight-year low in terms of valuation. Assuming Amazon fixes some problems, its shares could be a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Crypto Market Is Weak, but These 3 Tokens Are Absolutely Plunging
NEAR Protocol, Chain, and Radix are all down more than 8% in early afternoon trading. These moves correlate with contagion-related concerns that are spreading in the crypto world. If growth in pockets of the decentralized finance realm pick up, these are tokens with more downside potential. You’re reading a free...
Why Block, Affirm, and Upstart Holdings Were Plunging Today
Block may be feeling the fallout of the FTX scandal, as crypto prices plunge. Fed officials maintained their hawkish stance even amid falling inflation, putting recession on the table. Fintech stocks are highly sensitive to tightening financial conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Could Amazon Be on the Brink of a Huge Mistake?
Amazon.com has permission to launch 3,236 Kuiper satellites to provide internet broadband service from space. There's just one catch: Amazon needs to have half the work done by 2026 -- and so far, it hasn't launched a single satellite. Now, Amazon is contemplating asking SpaceX -- currently the biggest player...
Nvidia Scores a Huge Win -- Microsoft Will Be First Public Cloud to Adopt Its AI Stack
Microsoft has struck a deal to use Nvidia's "full stack" AI hardware and software. Nvidia is making fast inroads into the cloud industry with agreements like this one. As the world wades into the cloud and AI deep end, the GPU specialist has a lot to gain. You’re reading a...
