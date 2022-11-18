Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday

There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.

The Broadview Park District and Wintrust Mortgage will give away 1,000 free turkeys. That at Schroeder Park at 2600 S 13th St. at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to drive or walk up and they will be given a turkey. The first 100 cars will also be given a bag of sides.

Members of the Chicago Police Department will join West Side organizations to hand out turkeys from 1-6 p.m. at the police station at 5701 West Madison.

Harvey Alderman Marshun Tolbert hosts a giveaway at Faith Deliverance Church between 2-6 p.m. Those looking to get a turkey will need to show an ID to prove that they live in the second ward in Harvey.