2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
Teladoc's loss is narrowing -- and its telemedicine deal size is growing. Novavax could benefit from the coronavirus booster market. The return of Disney's longtime CEO could trigger a new era of growth.
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Novavax is now trading at a fraction of the prices it enjoyed in 2020 and 2021. Much of the blame goes to difficulties in meeting supply agreements with customers. Its now-lower price doesn't necessarily make this stock a bargain.
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Roku is experiencing a temporary slowdown in digital ad sales, but the company has barely scratched the surface of its long-term market opportunity. Intel can spend its way out of the current market crunch.
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
Sea's growth slowed this year, and free cash flow turned deeply negative. Management eased back on growth initiatives and tried to get to self-sufficiency as quickly as possible. The narrative might change for the better if it can get to profitability by the end of 2023.
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited."
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Wayfair
Wayfair intends to cut costs in search of profitability, but the effort may prove inadequate. Walmart is facing fresh cost pressures of its own. It's in a position to push back, however. Buying neither or both are options, too, if that makes the most sense for you.
Don't Wait: 2 Top Stocks Worth Buying Before Year-End
Start Off 2023 Right: This Dividend King Is a Buy
Illinois Tool Works has proven resilient over the years.
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
Upstart's current struggles could be a learning opportunity for its AI-powered models. At 24 times cash from operations, Etsy's global potential is available at a discount.
Where Will Baidu Stock Be in 1 Year?
Baidu's Q3 earnings report easily beat analysts' expectations. Its online marketing revenue declined year over year again -- but improved sequentially as certain sectors warmed up. It expects its growth to stabilize over the next few quarters.
2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Before 2023 and 1 Reason to Sell
Amazon shares are heading for a 44% decline this year. Inflation and the general economic environment have weighed on earnings and the stock's performance. It's important to take a long-term view before making an investment decision.
Looking for Holiday Retail Winners? Try These 2 Stocks
Amazon's Prime membership program could give it an edge during the holiday season. Costco's bargain prices on bulk purchases may make it a favorite -- especially for grocery items.
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future.
93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors
In 57 years as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Buffett has created more than $680 billion in value for his shareholders. A whopping 93% of Buffett's $345 billion investment portfolio is tied up in just four sectors.
Better Semiconductor Stock: Mobileye vs. Nvidia
Mobileye is a pure play on the growing driverless market. Nvidia is the leader in gaming and data center GPUs -- but both markets face near-term slowdowns. Both stocks are pricey, but one is more reasonably valued relative to its longer-term growth prospects.
There's a Huge Silver Lining From the FTX Debacle
The size of the crypto exchange and its implosion is now spreading to other crypto companies. Investors have also lost a lot of faith in crypto after seeing so much dubious behavior. But there is some potential good that can come out of this difficult situation.
2 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
The 2022 bear market has been a blessing for short-sellers betting on lower stock prices. Select billionaire investors have used this market turbulence to aggressively buy into two stocks targeted by short-sellers.
