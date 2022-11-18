Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Accenture's technological expertise means its services will always be in demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing -- and its telemedicine deal size is growing. Novavax could benefit from the coronavirus booster market. The return of Disney’s longtime CEO could trigger a new era of growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
Sea's growth slowed this year, and free cash flow turned deeply negative. Management eased back on growth initiatives and tried to get to self-sufficiency as quickly as possible. The narrative might change for the better if it can get to profitability by the end of 2023. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Before 2023 and 1 Reason to Sell
Amazon shares are heading for a 44% decline this year. Inflation and the general economic environment have weighed on earnings and the stock's performance. It’s important to take a long-term view before making an investment decision. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
Upstart's current struggles could be a learning opportunity for its AI-powered models. At 24 times cash from operations, Etsy's global potential is available at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Where Will Baidu Stock Be in 1 Year?
Baidu's Q3 earnings report easily beat analysts' expectations. Its online marketing revenue declined year over year again -- but improved sequentially as certain sectors warmed up. It expects its growth to stabilize over the next few quarters. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Wayfair
Wayfair intends to cut costs in search of profitability, but the effort may prove inadequate. Walmart is facing fresh cost pressures of its own. It's in a position to push back, however. Buying neither or both are options, too, if that makes the most sense for you. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down 39% and 55% to Buy Right Now
Airbnb showed that it can scale profitably and adapt to shifting economic conditions. Target has powerful competitive advantages that should help it continue to post wins in retail. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Don't Wait: 2 Top Stocks Worth Buying Before Year-End
Jason Hall has positions in Boston Omaha Corporation. Jeff Santoro has positions in Boston Omaha Corporation and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha Corporation and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
Motley Fool
2 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
The 2022 bear market has been a blessing for short-sellers betting on lower stock prices. Select billionaire investors have used this market turbulence to aggressively buy into two stocks targeted by short-sellers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Better Semiconductor Stock: Mobileye vs. Nvidia
Mobileye is a pure play on the growing driverless market. Nvidia is the leader in gaming and data center GPUs -- but both markets face near-term slowdowns. Both stocks are pricey, but one is more reasonably valued relative to its longer-term growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Start Off 2023 Right: This Dividend King Is a Buy
Illinois Tool Works has proven resilient over the years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Amazon Stock is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Amazon's stock has suffered considerably in 2022 from macroeconomic headwinds. In Q3 2022, the only segment to generate operating income was AWS. However, Amazon could see Microsoft's Azure soon steal market share from AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Is the Activision-Microsoft Deal Really in Danger?
The Nasdaq underperformed other stock indexes on Friday. Activision Blizzard shares fell on reports of a possible FTC lawsuit to block Microsoft's acquisition of the video game maker. The stock price has never reflected strong certainty that a deal would go through. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Looking for Holiday Retail Winners? Try These 2 Stocks
Amazon’s Prime membership program could give it an edge during the holiday season. Costco’s bargain prices on bulk purchases may make it a favorite -- especially for grocery items. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Comments / 0