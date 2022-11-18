Read full article on original website
Vincennes Man Arrested for Auto Theft
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. Officers arrested 18 year-old Payton Watts on the charge. Watts was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Washington Police Start New 9 PM Routine
The Washington Police Department is launching what it calls its #9PM routine. The #9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. Police will...
10 A.M. Groundbreaking Set for Daviess County Tech Project
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join representatives of the Indiana Uplands region this morning at 10:00 to break ground on a new microelectronics campus being developed at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon. At the event, four semiconductor industry companies will announce plans to locate...
Vincennes RDC Approves Mitigation Funding for Main Street Phase One
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has approved funding for mitigation on part of Phase One of the Main Street project. The work concerns some land around the Main Street corridor from 19th Street to Kimmel Extension. The contract hires the Loughmuller Group to do an evaluation of the mitigation area. City...
Gas Prices Down a Bit in Indiana; Down More in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.86 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and 19 cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 14 cents lower than a month ago, and 53...
Some VCSC Students on E-Learning Today Due to Boiler Problem
Vincennes Lincoln High School, Washington Learning Academy classes at Llincoln, and Alice Academy are on an E-Learning Day today. That move is due to a boiler being down at Lincoln High School. The high school, Washington Learning Academy classes at LHS, and Alice Academy are the only ones affected. All...
Mike Pepmeier, 63, Vincennes
Michael Lee Pepmeier, better known as Mike, 63, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on November 17, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on January 27, 1959 in Vincennes, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike attended Hillcrest Schools...
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 11/22
(Girls Basketball– Rivet Rolls Over Shoals) Girls Basketball action from last night, Vincennes Rivet rolled over Shoals 66-36. For 3-2 Rivet Nya Dame had 20 points. Lexi Frey netted 13 points and Kenadee Frey ten. (Girls Basketball Calendar) 6-0 North Knox plays host to 4-0 Evansville Christian. Tip off...
Basketball Preview for Monday, November 21st
In girls basketball action tonight, 2-2 Vincennes Rivet will host 0-6 Shoals. It’s varsity only at 6:30 and you can hear the game at WAOV 97.7 and 97.3fm and watch it live streamed at waovam.com. Other games…. Boonville plays at Southridge. Castle travels to Evansville Central. Owen Valley host...
