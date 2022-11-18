Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT to Hold Community Briefing for US 412 Environmental Study
MoDOT is holding a community briefing to discuss the environmental study for the Highway 412 project next month. That meeting is set for Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the Senath Hornersville High School Gym. MoDOT has launched the Environmental Study to plan for future capacity improvements examining the...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrests in Ripley County
The HP arrested a Doniphan man Friday night. 19 year old Macoy Hampton was arrested on a Butler County warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and a Carter County warrant for no insurance. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. – The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported...
ktmoradio.com
Weekend Wrecks Injure Two People
One person was hurt in a traffic accident that happened on CR 402 south of York Village in Butler County Saturday morning. Troop E reports a vehicle driven by 34 year old Cody Collins of Malden crossed the center of the road and struck a pickup driven by 26 year old Cameron Clark of Paragould.
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
kbia.org
‘Kyle was accidentally killed by his best friend in a gun accident. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with.’
Debbie Merciers is the Market Manager at the Downtown Poplar Bluff Famer’s Market. She spoke with the Missouri on Mic team in Poplar Bluff in July. She spoke about losing her son, Kyle, in a gun accident several years ago. Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to...
