Kennett, MO

KFVS12

Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
ktmoradio.com

MoDOT to Hold Community Briefing for US 412 Environmental Study

MoDOT is holding a community briefing to discuss the environmental study for the Highway 412 project next month. That meeting is set for Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the Senath Hornersville High School Gym. MoDOT has launched the Environmental Study to plan for future capacity improvements examining the...
KENNETT, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
ktmoradio.com

MSHP Makes Arrests in Ripley County

The HP arrested a Doniphan man Friday night. 19 year old Macoy Hampton was arrested on a Butler County warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and a Carter County warrant for no insurance. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Weekend Wrecks Injure Two People

One person was hurt in a traffic accident that happened on CR 402 south of York Village in Butler County Saturday morning. Troop E reports a vehicle driven by 34 year old Cody Collins of Malden crossed the center of the road and struck a pickup driven by 26 year old Cameron Clark of Paragould.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
JONESBORO, AR

