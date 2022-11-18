Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KFOR
Warmup for Oklahoma, Thanksgiving cold front
We have spent nearly a week with temperatures below average, now a warmup will be unimpeded by cold fronts. Sunday, skies will remain clear with highs sround 50. Look for one last night below freezing Sunday night into Monday before overnight lows increase. Maybe not Monday, but we will have...
Tribal concerns over National Recreational Park area conditions
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Did you know there are prolonged drought areas impacting the State of Oklahoma at this time of the year? The Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials say Antelope Springs have stopped flowing due to low water levels. Superintendent Bill Wright says, ” due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope […]
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
NBCMontana
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Man’s dream to sell home shattered after massive fire in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma man's dream to sell his property is shattered after it went up in flames.
KFOR
Expect a brief warm up this afternoon ahead of our next Arctic Blast!
Good Morning Oklahoma! You can expect a brief warm up this afternoon ahead of our next Arctic Cold Front. Highs today reach into the mid to upper 50s just ahead of the front that hits OKC shortly before 10 PM. Much colder Friday / Saturday flurries possible.
KFOR
Bitter cold moving into Oklahoma
Our next cold front is moving through our state Thursday!. As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. Look for bitter wind chills overnight and first thing Friday. It will feel like the low to middle teens. Bundle up at the bus stop Friday!. With...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
cleveland19.com
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
KFOR
IMMYLabs holiday schedule link
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — IMMYLabs releases its holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Free, convenient drive through COVID testing is offered Monday and Tuesday during normal hours of 7AM-6PM. Wednesday, Nov. 23, the hours of operation will be 7AM-12PM (Noon). IMMYLabs is closed Thursday-Saturday. The labs re-open on...
Bedlam tailgaters prepare to heat things up regardless of expected cold weather
Both OU and OSU fans say they're pumped up and ready to brave the cold Saturday for this year’s Bedlam game.
WATCH: Rare ‘Thundersnow’ Descends on Western New York During First Winter Storm of the Year
Typically, when mother nature unleashes one of her strongest storms, she at least limits the event to one type of weather. But as the residents of western and northern New York enter the weekend, they do so while contending with both lightning and several feet of snow as a “thundersnow” storm churns through the area.
okcfox.com
'We just know it's coming': Yukon prepares for traffic ahead of Christmas in the Park
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — It may be a holiday celebration, but it does come at a cost for some Yukon residents. The town is just one night from its annual "Christmas in the Park" light show. Fox 25 spoke with some people who live near Chisholm Trail Park. Some...
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Man Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC; Transported To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street,...
