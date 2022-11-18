ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Warmup for Oklahoma, Thanksgiving cold front

We have spent nearly a week with temperatures below average, now a warmup will be unimpeded by cold fronts. Sunday, skies will remain clear with highs sround 50. Look for one last night below freezing Sunday night into Monday before overnight lows increase. Maybe not Monday, but we will have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tribal concerns over National Recreational Park area conditions

SULPHUR, Okla.  (KFOR) – Did you know there are prolonged drought areas impacting the State of Oklahoma at this time of the year? The Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials say Antelope Springs have stopped flowing due to low water levels. Superintendent Bill Wright says, ” due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope […]
EL RENO, OK
NBCMontana

Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
KFOR

Bitter cold moving into Oklahoma

Our next cold front is moving through our state Thursday!. As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. Look for bitter wind chills overnight and first thing Friday. It will feel like the low to middle teens. Bundle up at the bus stop Friday!. With...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling

A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
kosu.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

IMMYLabs holiday schedule link

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — IMMYLabs releases its holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Free, convenient drive through COVID testing is offered Monday and Tuesday during normal hours of 7AM-6PM. Wednesday, Nov. 23, the hours of operation will be 7AM-12PM (Noon). IMMYLabs is closed Thursday-Saturday. The labs re-open on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE

