ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wuzr.com

Knox County Highway Department Report Full Winter Supplies — For Now

With winter close, Knox County Highway crews are ready for whatever winter weather may come in the next few months. Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says the County’s snow clearing reserves are fully stocked and ready. However, Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says one supply issue they are dealing with is low water affecting river shipments. Those issues could affect the county if they need further road clearing supplies.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Gas Prices Down a Bit in Indiana; Down More in Vincennes

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.86 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and 19 cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 14 cents lower than a month ago, and 53...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

10 A.M. Groundbreaking Set for Daviess County Tech Project

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join representatives of the Indiana Uplands region this morning at 10:00 to break ground on a new microelectronics campus being developed at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon. At the event, four semiconductor industry companies will announce plans to locate...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Man Arrested for Auto Theft

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. Officers arrested 18 year-old Payton Watts on the charge. Watts was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

VU Welcomes Return to Normal Schooling

Vincennes University welcomes a return to normal schooling as the first semester of 2022 comes to an end. VU president Chuck Johnson is glad to see everything coming back to normal after the Covid pandemic. Johnson also feels the normal campus atmosphere is also good for the University’s students.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Washington Police Start New 9 PM Routine

The Washington Police Department is launching what it calls its #9PM routine. The #9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. Police will...
WASHINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 11/22

(Girls Basketball– Rivet Rolls Over Shoals) Girls Basketball action from last night, Vincennes Rivet rolled over Shoals 66-36. For 3-2 Rivet Nya Dame had 20 points. Lexi Frey netted 13 points and Kenadee Frey ten. (Girls Basketball Calendar) 6-0 North Knox plays host to 4-0 Evansville Christian. Tip off...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Basketball Preview for Monday, November 21st

In girls basketball action tonight, 2-2 Vincennes Rivet will host 0-6 Shoals. It’s varsity only at 6:30 and you can hear the game at WAOV 97.7 and 97.3fm and watch it live streamed at waovam.com. Other games…. Boonville plays at Southridge. Castle travels to Evansville Central. Owen Valley host...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy