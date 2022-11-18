With winter close, Knox County Highway crews are ready for whatever winter weather may come in the next few months. Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says the County’s snow clearing reserves are fully stocked and ready. However, Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says one supply issue they are dealing with is low water affecting river shipments. Those issues could affect the county if they need further road clearing supplies.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO