Muskingum County, OH

Public Records: Muskingum County real estate transfers

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
1833 Marjorie Currey and Susan Sleeper to TAMCO Holdings LLC, 522 Imlay Drive, Zanesville, $44,500

1834 Sands Retail Enterprises Ltd. to TIMYCHA Zanesville Holdings LLC, 8 Miscellaneous Parcels: 2455 W. Pike Zanesville, $2,735,000

1835 Linda and David Hershberger to Michael Beiler, 24.253 acres, Dutch School Road, Dresden, $160,000

1836 Russell and Joy Murray to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 0.118 acre, 15 Basin St., Frazeysburg, $34,824.23

1837 Brandon (John) Torres to Shawn Wilkes, 1345 Sunrise Ave., Zanesville, $50,000

1838 Jill Memory to Tim and Coleen Besser, 3130 Big B Road, Zanesville, $40,000

1839 Jason and Faith Snider to Otto and Sally Luburgh, 1400 Meadow Farm Church Road, Zanesville, $129,900

1840 Marsha and Joseph Volpi to Olivia House, 1233 Eppley Ave., Zanesville, $104,000

1841 Chelsea Teter to David and Susan Dilts, 2420 Clarendon Ave., Zanesville, $140,000

1842 Fred Bates to MC Peterson Enterprises LLC, 9 Miscellaneous Lots, One New Survey, 1351 West Main St., Zanesville, et. al., $260,700

1843 James Taylor to Jeremy and Brenda Osborne, 2390 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $136,000

1844 Michael Mock to Melissa and Michael Sellars, 3090 E. Pike, Zanesville, $127,000

Nov. 1

1845 Jean Krouse to Nicole Mosqueira and Henry Palomino, Lot 125 and 126, Cedar Hills #3, Forest Lane, Nashport, $29,500

1846 Community Properties of Zanesville Inc. to JAMM Storage LLC, 3930 Dillon Falls Road, Zanesville, $162,000

Nov. 2

1847 Lyndsay Pinion to Daniel Clark, 6925 Oldtown Road, Mount Perry, $217,000

1848 Kenneth Longshore to Angela and Aaron Berry, 7844 O Bannon Road, Nashport, $235,000

1849 Louissa Summers to KD Capital Group LLC, 729 Alfred St., Zanesville, $35,000

1850 Kenneth Johnston to Douglas and Stacey Buzard, 60.79 acres, Redbud Road, Dresden, $85,000

1851 Mose Shelter to Ervin and Emma Schlabach, 9608 Castor Road, New Concord, $240,000

Nov. 3

1852 Jordan Carroll to William Brock III, 2438 Crew Ave., Zanesville, $105,000

1853 Edward Goehler and Ann Joseph to Matthew and Judith Williams, 15.804 acres and 9.196 acre, Remainder New Survey, Windy Ridge Road, New Concord, $142,500

1854 James and Rose Kent to Donald and Vivian Raney, 1180 Bam Lane, Zanesville, $269,900

1855 Shelba Kane to Crystal and Jonathon Dixon, 157 East Main St., Zanesville, $164,400

1856 Jeffery Moody to Jonathon Moody, 443 Yale Ave., Zanesville, $138,000

1857 Rhonda Davis to Red Door Professional Solutions LLC, 2860 Frick Drive, Zanesville, $130,000

1858 Nor-Mar Farms Ltd. to Richard and Martha Prince, 1.95 acre split, Swope Avenue, Trinway, $13,500

Nov. 4

1859 Alicia Fisher to Daniel Bennett II, 3541 Chesapeake Drive, Zanesville, $119,000

1860 Penny McFee to Richard and Loraine Bates, 108 Van Sant St,. Zanesville, $145,000

1861 Lovell Pack to Jeffrey Harold and Maureen Hallford, 9400 Bethlehem Road, Blue Rock, $350,000

1862 Cooper Cass to Jorden and Dominique King, 703 Merrick Ave., Zanesville, $115,000

1863 Joshua and Kathleen Phillips to Benjamin and Nikita Smith, 1335 Friendship Drive, New Concord, $250,000

1864 Broderick and Casidy Gorrell to Matthew Newsom, 173 Highland Drive, New Concord, $175,000

1865 Scott Burrell to Kylie Smith, 811 Curtis St., Zanesville, $90,000

1866 Lori Boyer and Margaret Samland to Kristopher and Jennel Hale, 816 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, $213,000

1867 Pamila Spangler to Bryant Green Sr., 226 Zanesville Road, Roseville, $133,500

Properties Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Oct. 31

E1371 Genevieve Lepage to Susan Sleeper and Marjorie Currey, 522 Imlay Drive, Zanesville

E1372 James and Susan Crawford to James and Susan Crawford, 1203 Muskingum Ave., Zanesville

E1373 Bradley Starkey to Jeanette Starkey, 9500 Matchett Road, Norwich

E1374 Austin Buty to Elegy Investments LLC, 3970 New Riley Road, Dresden

E1375 Kyla and Richard Beekman to Kyla Rusnak-Beekman, 4487 Workman Road, Mount Perry

Nov. 1

E1376 Rod Hampton to Board of Muskingum County Commissioners, 5585 Maple St., White Cottage

Nov. 2

E1377 Harrisburg Pike Investments LLC to Pavel, Taisa Viktor and Olga Burdak, 1022 Baughman Park Road, Frazeysburg

E1378 Gair Dreier and Rhonda Van Ooyen to Gail Dreier, 5390 West Shore Drive, Zanesville

E1379 Kollin and Charmaine Hardwick to Charmaine and Ryan Cale, 3095 Winding Way, Zanesville

E1380 Larry Leach to Patricia Leach, 6055 Southview Drive, Nashport

E1381 Mary Rishel to James Rishel Jr., 9765 FB Eye Road, Blue Rock

E1382 Louella Norris to Martha, Janet and Donna Neff, 456 Pine St., Zanesville

Nov. 3

E1383 Christopher Davis to Rhonda Davis, 2860 Frick Drive, Zanesville

E1384 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Inc. to MVOML Inc., 2.30 acre split, Riverview Drive, Zanesville

Nov. 4

E1385 Neal Murphy to Neal and Sally Murphy, 2670 Ridge Road, Zanesville

E1386 Shawn and Joyce Vaughan to Shawn and Keela Vaughan, 107 N. State Street, Frazeysburg

E1387 Stacy Greiner to Brian Bethel, 3960 Holbein Drive, Zanesville

E1388 Helen Richey to Martha Pollock, 1935 West Union Road, Norwich

E1389 William Norris to Wilma Norris, 900 Milldale Ave., Zanesville

