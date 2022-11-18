ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

On the Market: 3-bedroom home with two baths for sale in Freeport

By Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
 4 days ago
Address: 1308 Empire Court, Freeport

Description: This ranch home has 1,312 square feet of living space including three bedrooms and two baths. The home’s recent updates include a new roof and gutters. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The home comes with a two-car garage and a large yard.

Asking price: $139,900

Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class, 815-541-5557

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "On the Market" in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

