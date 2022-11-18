On the Market: 3-bedroom home with two baths for sale in Freeport

Address: 1308 Empire Court, Freeport

Description: This ranch home has 1,312 square feet of living space including three bedrooms and two baths. The home’s recent updates include a new roof and gutters. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The home comes with a two-car garage and a large yard.

Asking price: $139,900

Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class, 815-541-5557

