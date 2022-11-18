ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State basketball escapes late rally by Villanova for 73-71 W: Game thread replay

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

No. 25 Michigan State Spartans (2-1) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-1)

When: 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

MORE MSU HOOPS: Michigan State basketball bold predictions for every player on the roster

REVELING IN A BIG WIN: Victory over Kentucky shows early growth in key players — and Izzo

Game notes: The Spartans’ early games against tough competition — No. 2 Gonzaga last week and No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday — have gone a long way toward tamping down worries that Tom Izzo’s squad would be too short-handed to compete with top teams.

Much of that is thanks to the surprising starts from forward Joey Hauser and center Mady Sissoko. Hauser had a breakout game against the Wildcats in Indianapolis, putting up 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers, while adding eight rebounds. Then again, we’ve seen Hauser dominate nonconference foes before — he averaged 13.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists over six games to open the 2020-21 season, then mustered just 8.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists in 20 games of Big Ten play that season.

Sissoko, meanwhile, averaged 15 points and 8.5 rebounds in the five-day span against the Bulldogs and Wildcats. Not only did those games set career highs in scoring for the junior from Mali by way of Utah, but they were his first games with double-digit scoring in three seasons as a Spartan.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, are coming off a Final Four appearance last season in which they took down Big Ten powers Ohio State (round of 32) and Michigan (Sweet 16). ’Nova lost a lot of experience in the offseason, with seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels— two of the Wildcats’ top three scorers — all departing and head coach Jay Wright suddenly retiring. Guard Justin Moore, who was No. 2 on the roster at 14.8 points a game, is back, but unlikely to return before the start of Big East play after tearing his Achilles in ’Nova’s Elite Eight win over Houston. That has left a lot of playing time for returners Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels, who are averaging 18.3 points and 16.7 points per game through the Wildcats’ first three contests.

After hosting Villanova, the Spartans head west for a trio of games in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, including matchups with Alabama (Thursday) and either UConn or Oregon (Friday). The Wildcats, meanwhile … also head to Portland, where they’ll open up against Iowa State on Thursday before facing either North Carolina or Portland on Friday. If both the Spartans and Wildcats have the same results — win/win, win/lose, lose/win or lose/lose — on Thursday and Friday, they’d meet again on Sunday in one of the three venues slated for the eight-team tournament.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball escapes late rally by Villanova for 73-71 W: Game thread replay

The Detroit Free Press

'Road to the Victors': 1997 Michigan vs. Ohio State, Charles Woodson's Heisman moments

• Host:/producer Andrew Hammond. • Technical support: Robin Chan. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Mitch Albom, Free Press sports writer. • Email: ahammond@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Andrew Hammond is joined by award-winning Free Press columnist Mitch Albom, who was one of the 100,000-plus in...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor

Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
VILLANOVA, PA
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced

After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Ferris State kicks off NCAA D-II title defense with rout; Alma surges in 2nd half D-III W

Division II playoffs: Bulldogs roll in rematch with GLIAC foe Davenport. Ferris State 41, Davenport 7: Just like in their Nov. 5 matchup, the Bulldogs (10-1) dominated the Panthers on the ground, outgaining Davenport by 169 yards in Big Rapids. Uncharastically, though, FSU scored its first three TDs on passes from Mylik Mitchell, who found Dez Lyburtus, Emari O’Brien and Cam Underwood for scores of 19, 52 and 19 yards, respectively, in the first half. The Bulldogs carried a 20-7 lead into halftime and then dominated the second half. Vincent Cooley picked off a Jason Whittaker pass for a 67-yard TD in the third quarter and Mitchell added a rushing score 28 seconds into the fourth.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
