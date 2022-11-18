ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons can't keep up with Los Angeles Lakers in 128-121 loss: Game thread replay

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Detroit Pistons (3-13) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10)

When: 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Game notes: A rematch of the 1988, '89 or 2004 NBA Finals, this is not. These are two of the three bottom teams in the league , and this matchup lost a little bit of spice as LeBron James, who missed the past few games with a leg injury, was once again ruled out. The Pistons are coming off a 96-91 loss to the Clippers in the same arena one night ago. They'll play the third leg of their six-game western road trip Sunday in Sacramento.

WHAT HAPPENED: Detroit Pistons can build on quality defensive performance in loss to LA Clippers

SURE THING, COACH: Dwane Casey guided Rashard Lewis early. Now, Lewis is guiding young Pistons

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons can't keep up with Los Angeles Lakers in 128-121 loss: Game thread replay

