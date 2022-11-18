ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

On the Market: 5-bedroom home in historic Rockford neighborhood for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
Address: 912 Ridgewood Road, Rockford

Description: This two-story home in Rockford’s Brown Hills Neighborhood is situated on a nearly half acre lot and has 3,700 square feet of living space. The living room has hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, solid surface countertops and a breakfast nook. The dining room also has hardwood floors, a built-in corner cabinet and large windows overlooking the backyard. Two staircases lead to the upper level, which has five bedrooms and three full baths.

Asking price: $360,000

Realtor: Brad Shields, Dickerson & Nieman Realtors, 815-543-7653

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "On the Market" in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

