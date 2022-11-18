ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Thanksgiving meals served at these Beaver Valley restaurants

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
Some people prefer to dine out on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are some Beaver Valley restaurants and country clubs ready to serve you a hot meal on the Nov. 24 holiday.

*Annie Lee's Southern Kitchen, 1601 Duss Ave., Ambridge. 2-5 p.m. The Southern soul food eatery's motto: "Your service to others is your rent for your place on this earth." Thanksgiving dinner will feature fried turkey, ham, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and dessert

*Quality Time & Carryout, 906 Third Ave, New Brighton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a buffet and takeout dinners. Reservations are required for the buffet that includes turkey and roast beef with gravy and mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, stuffing, cheesy broccoli and cauliflower, soup, salad, dessert and drinks. Cost is $25 for adults; $14 for kids 12-and-younger.

*Grand Valley Inn, 452 Constitution Blvd., Fallston. Reservations are almost full, so call ahead to check at 724-843-9000.

*Club at Shadow Lakes, 2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd., Hopewell Township, will serve a Thanksgiving buffet. Reservations required by calling 724-375-5511, ext. 6. The buffet includes a carving station with roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, roast New York strip; buffet of roasted Yukon potatoes, sweet potato casserole, peaches and cream corn, mac and cheese, roasted carrots and Fuji apples, traditional stuffing, cranberry relish, pasta with red sauce; salad station with traditional mixed greens and fixings, fresh fruit, wedding soup and artisanal breads; dessert station with pies and cakes. Adults are $32.95, children ages 5-10, $13.95; under 5, free. Reservations and pre-payment required.

*Uncommon Grounds Coffee, 380 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa will serve dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, to donate or volunteer, email ucgspecialevents@gmail.com.

One regular spot will NOT be serving Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Owners of the Beaver Valley Golf Club in Patterson Heights said "After 20 years, we chose to spend the holiday with our family. We truly appreciate you joining us over the years. We hope to see you next year."

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@timesonline,com.

Comments / 0

