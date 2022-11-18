ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Seton Hall basketball: Donald Copeland returns with Wagner

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gRo3_0jFUHf7r00

Don’t let the specks of gray showing up in his hair fool you. Donald Copeland can still lace it up. When he wants to demonstrate a point as head coach of the Wagner College men’s basketball team, he’ll jump into the action with his players.

“He’s still shifty,” junior guard DeLonnie Hunt said. “When he gets the ball, it’s rare that he misses.”

Seton Hall faithful remember that version of Copeland from his senior year as a Pirate, in 2005-06, when he willed the team into the NCAA Tournament. Jersey high school hoop fans remember it from his time at St. Anthony, which culminated in an unbeaten season. The 38-year-old began his stewardship of Wagner in familiar fashion, knocking off Temple on the road Nov. 7. On Sunday he’ll coach the Seahawks, who are 3-1 after Friday's win over Fairfield, against his alma mater at the Prudential Center (3 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

It’s a serendipitous reunion. Copeland is one of four former Hall players currently serving as a Division 1 men’s basketball skipper, joining Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway, Connecticut’s Dan Hurley and Binghamton’s Levell Sanders . Only three programs boast more alums in those ranks: Duke (9), Princeton (6) and Indiana (5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhNVC_0jFUHf7r00

“It’s just in our blood,” Copeland said. “The work ethic that goes into being in this position, it comes from a place.”

After his playing days, Copeland latched on as an assistant with Wagner under longtime friend Bashir Mason, then served last season on Seton Hall’s staff before being recalled to Staten Island when Mason took the Saint Peter’s job. That job, of course, was open because Holloway made the jump to the Hall. All three guys in this exchange share a trait: high standards.

“We’re all rooting for each other,” Copeland said. “They’re successful head coaches, so to hear I’m as negative as them, I guess I’m off to a good start.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmh7G_0jFUHf7r00

He said that with a laugh, knowing his demands are nothing compared to those of the coaches who raised him – his father Donald Copeland Sr. and St. Anthony legend Bob Hurley. He still leans on both for advice. During a closed-door scrimmage in October, Bob Hurley was the only observer in the bleachers, taking notes to help his protégé.

“You have to learn how to respond to adversity, how to become comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Copeland said. “Once you get that, then the basketball part takes care of itself. That comes from my father, from Coach Hurley, from all of the good coaches I’ve been around.”

At Temple, his Seahawks trailed by 15 points with 7:38 remaining in the second half. They responded to adversity (and doused their coach with a Gatorade shower in the postgame locker room).

“I’ve only seen success one way,” Copeland said. “So it would be disrespectful to where I come from if I coached another way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SW9TV_0jFUHf7r00

Though he draws on his roots, Copeland doesn’t tell players the highlights from his glory days. Hunt, who scored 19 against Temple, was surprised to learn of his pivotal 3-pointer in Seton Hall’s 2004 Big Dance win over Arizona and amused to hear about how well-regarded he was as a teammate.

In a line that would resonate with Holloway and the other North Jersey brethren who’ve climbed the coaching ladder, Hunt said of Copeland, “He’d be mad at himself if he heard he was nice.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: Donald Copeland returns with Wagner

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players earn SFC divisional honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches. First team offense:. Famah Toure, senior wide receiver. Kyshir Desir, senior running back. Tyler Wint, senior lineman. First team defense:. Toure, lineman. Samuel...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano’s sensational start continues

The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O’Malley in the final bout.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. church honors members dozens who died during COVID (PHOTOS)

A New Jersey church held a memorial service Sunday for all of the members of the congregation who passed away while funerals could not be held due to COVID-19. Members of the Saint James AME Church, which has locations in Newark and South Orange, gathered at the Eagle Rock Reservation Remembrance and Rebirth 9/11 Memorial Site in West Orange Sunday afternoon.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
njitvector.com

Newark Gunman Is Arrested

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City single-family home sets sales record

As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Good news and bad news for Montclair (On the Other Hand)

It’s a sad day for Montclair, a day I frankly never thought would arrive, a day in which faith in one of our town’s great institutions has been shaken. Still, no matter how painful it is we must force ourselves, unlike election deniers, climate change deniers and people who still refuse to get their COVID booster, to face the shocking but unavoidable truth – this column was wrong.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
paramuspost.com

The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
HACKENSACK, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy