ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

'We're hiring': Licking Valley job fair shows demand for workers remains high

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DVtV_0jFUHX0v00

HANOVER ― They weren't exactly "kids in a candy store." But Licking Valley High School students attending last week's job fair in the auxiliary gym definitely received an eye-opening experience as to what's available for employment in the area.

Thirty businesses and companies were on hand to showcase opportunities in skilled trades, construction, health care, warehouses, retail, customer service, food service, transportation and engineering, and the military.

"There are so many job opportunities right now," said Sue Larry of Ohio Means Jobs Licking County, which put on the event coordinated by Deanna Bennett of Valley. "Internships, seasonal and part-time employment, which can lead into full-time employment," Larry said.

"We want to help them with the resources available, everyone ranging from freshmen to seniors," added Joseph Johnson of Ohio Means Jobs. "Make the opportunities known to them, and they can find what they like."

Ashley Brennan of Fanatics is excited to be able to get out and recruit people for jobs, after not being able to see them for so long due to COVID.

"We've hired 1,000 so far, and we need 800 more," Brennan said. "Different shifts, part-time and full-time. Jobs range from $18.50 to $20 an hour. We hosted a job fair Oct. 15, and 260 showed up. Last Saturday, 107 came in."

Brennan said Fanatics, located in Muskingum County, is trying to reach out to neighboring Licking County.

"We just opened up part-time positions for kids in school," she said. "They were shocked to know that we're that close, just 20 miles to the east."

Valley senior Eli Kyle said he applied to Fanatics.

"It's cool to see everyone out here, looking for better opportunities," he said. "Personally, I would like something seasonal, at least until college." He plans to attend Ohio University.

Daryl Jones came up from Marietta to find students interested in becoming electricians. He was representing the Newark Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC) and IBEW Local 1105.

"There's such a need for apprentices. It's a four-year program. We had 130 last year and we want to take 130 this year," Jones said. "With doubling the size of the Facebook facility, and with Intel coming, there's so much work out there."

Jesse Mitchell, representing Claypool Electric, said his company's model is big on sustainability and growth.

"A lot of large companies are moving into the area," Mitchell said. "We have a lot of interest from young students who aren't sure what they want to do. We can get their career started in high school, with training. If you're a freshman or sophomore, I try to promote C-Tec. I recommend the program as a springboard to get ahead on the training."

"I want to be an electrician or get into construction, and this is a very good opportunity," said Valley student Kyler Morris. "I'm looking at welding, or might want to become an electrician," Wesley Higgins said. "Learn what they pay and what the opportunities are. Claypool Electric is hiring locally, and I want to stay in the county."

Valley students were glad to get a look at what's out there and what might spark their interest.

"Just learning about why they're hiring, and especially, getting ideas for jobs," sophomore Daizi Hardbarger said. "I'm looking at engineering, and right now, I'm just looking for local jobs, either in labor or customer service," said sophomore Evan Mox.

Companies represented last week at Valley included Abercrombie and Fitch, Accurate Electric Construction, Altercare, Altitude Trampoline Park, Ascena Retail Group, Claypool Electric, Delta Apparel, Englefield Oil/Duke and Duchess/Tic Tac Taco, Family Focused Home Health Care, Fanatics, Gutridge, Harry and David, Hendrickson, Houston Plumbing and Heating, Journey's, Kohl's, Layton Services, Licking County Memorial Health Care System, McDonald's, Moo Moo Car Wash, MPW Industrial Services, Newark Electrical JATC/IBEW 1105, Ohio Department of Transportation, Park National Bank, Pet Supplies Plus, Robertson Construction, Texas Roadhouse, Turner Construction, Walmart and the United States Army.

"Licking Valley does this in the spring and fall, for seasonal, and we're trying to get together with more schools around the county," Larry said. "We've also done these at Lakewood, Newark and Heath, and we hope to branch out into the western part of the county."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed

Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys

ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Pickaway County Crash on US-23 with Injuries

Pickaway County – At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Bloomfield around 5:20 pm. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred on US-23 Northbound in the area of Wendys in South Bloomfield. Currently, Harrison Township is on scene along with law enforcement. Expect...
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
Delaware Gazette

Lucy Ridge apartments approved

The Lucy Ridge apartment development has been awarded final approval from Delaware City Council and will be constructed in northwest Delaware. During Monday’s meeting, council approved a final development plan for the project with a unanimous 6-0 vote. Council previously approved a preliminary development plan for the proposed apartment...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
WHIZ

Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family. However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way. For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

22-year-old killed in Pickaway County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a Pickaway County crash early Friday morning. The deadly accident happened along U.S. 23 at State Route 762 just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived and found Tyler Steele, 22, lying on the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy