Buckeye Lake, OH

Buckeye Lake mayor fires fire chief before probationary period expires

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Buckeye Lake has named an interim fire chief after the mayor fired its fire chief last month just before the chief's probationary period ended.

In an Oct. 19 letter from Buckeye Lake Mayor Jeryne Peterson to Chief David Ruton, Peterson fired Ruton, citing she didn't believe he was well-suited for the position.

Buckeye Lake Council President Linda Goodman said Keisha Amspaugh was subsequently appointed as the village's interim fire chief. Amspaugh marks at least six fire chiefs the village has had since 2018.

"Pursuant to the Village of Buckeye Lake Employee Handbook, all newly hired employees and all existing employees receiving a promotion shall serve a minimum probationary period of six months. The purpose of the probationary period is to evaluate suitability for the position," she wrote.

Peterson said Ruton was sworn in as fire chief on April 25 and his probationary period was to expire on Oct. 25. Citing the employee handbook, Peterson said the decision was not appealable.

In an undated letter to Peterson, Ruton requested Peterson "cease and desist (her) current campaign against (him) and immediately reinstate (him) to (his) position as fire chief.

"You have no actual reasons for removing me from the position, nor did you follow the proper procedures for doing so," Ruton wrote. He alleged Peterson did not follow the Buckeye Lake Village Charter nor the village's employee handbook as it pertains to removing the police or fire chief.

"On April 25, 2022 you appointed and swore me in as the Fire Chief, not the Probationary Fire Chief. The Ohio Revised Code does not provide for that," Ruton wrote. "Your failure to follow the proper procedures and policies of the Village of Buckeye Lake and of the State of Ohio now require you to reinstate me to the position of Fire Chief."

Peterson responded in a Nov. 7 letter, noting Ruton's letter was received on Nov. 1. She said he was a probationary employee upon his appointment and the employee handbook permits the termination of such employees, therefore she wouldn't reinstate him.

Ruton's personnel file shows Buckeye Lake's fire chief is paid a stipend of $800 per month.

In an Oct. 18 email from Peterson to the village's attorney, Brad Nicodemus, Peterson requested "an appropriate letter for (the village) to give to him (Ruton) to protect from being sued." Peterson said she wished to terminate Ruton's appointment as he was in his probationary period. She concluded the email by saying she wanted to do the termination right.

According to Ruton's personnel file, he received a written reprimand in 2017 for failure to maintain his EMS certification. In 2008, he received at least two verbal warnings for accidents involving department equipment.

His personnel file shows Ruton was removed as assistant fire chief in 2018 after the village solicitor determined that position was incompatible with his part-time role as firefighter/EMT for Buckeye Lake.

In a January 2019 letter from Ruton's attorney, David Ball, Ball argued Ruton's notice was legally null and void for multiple reasons, including an indication the decision to remove him was made by the village's clark-treasurer at the time and a failure to follow the village charter.

Peterson declined to comment on Ruton's termination and Goodman declined to comment further, citing personnel issues. Ruton could not be reached for comment.

