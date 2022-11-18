St. Paul's Episcopal to sponsor its 27th 'Christmas in Doylestown' House Tour

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Doylestown invites the community to enjoy a rare look into some of Doylestown Borough’s historic homes, decorated for the holidays.

Over the years, St. Paul’s has opened over 100 homes to the public, most of which have been decorated by parishioners and friends of the parish. The event has become a holiday tradition for many, gathering friends together to stroll along the tour route, shop and have a cup of tea in the heart of Bucks County.

This year’s tour takes place 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Snow date is Dec. 4, 1 to 5 p.m. The tour is best done as a driving tour as a complete circuit is roughly 2.5 miles.

The oldest home on the tour at 441 E. Court St. Built in 1858, it is a three-story Federal style brick house. The current owners have lived there since 1993 and in 2004 they added a two-story rear addition. The large barn and carriage house on this property are included in the tour.

The home on Maple Avenue. is not quite as old, having been built in 1869 by James Biglan, a general contractor who helped with the construction of the old Doylestown Courthouse building in 1877. These owners are hosts on the tour for the third time...in their third house! And they decorated it by themselves.

The house at 119 Union St. was built in 1942. It is unusual to find a house built during World War II, but 119 Union Street and its neighbors were constructed in this time of turmoil and transition when a shortage of building materials translated to smaller houses. The large back yard provides private space for entertaining.

The Shewell Avenue home is known as the Oscar Martin house. Martin was a local architect who designed this home, built in 1902, when he was 25 years old for his personal residence and office. In 2014, the owners expanded the kitchen and added an elegant side porch.

Be sure to stop in at Saint Paul’s Parish Hall before or after the tour. Offerings include holiday tea (included in the ticket price), as well as Saint Paul’s famous butter cookies, plain and fancy baked goods, and several special raffles. The parish hall is open during tour hours.

Since its inception in 1992, the tour has showcased over 100 houses and donated more than $193,000 to the Doylestown Homeless Shelter through a partnership with the Bucks County Housing Group.

Advance tickets are on sale through Nov. 30 for $40 and may be purchased at the parish office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Doylestown Bookshop or online at https://www.stpaulsdoylestown.org/cid-2022.

Tickets on tour days are $45 at the church. Tickets are limited and non-refundable. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 84 E. Oakland Ave., Doylestown. Call 215-348-5511 x 10 for more information.