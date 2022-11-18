ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.

Riding the coattails of successful investors isn't a great way to gain notoriety, but it could give your portfolio a boost. Warren Buffett and the holding company he's managed since the 1960s, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) , recently disclosed some heavy investments into dividend-paying stocks during the third quarter of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N323a_0jFUHQpq00

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Finding companies that can reliably deliver a portion of profits that grow over time is how Buffett transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling textile business into a holding company currently worth around $680 billion. Here's how the new additions to his portfolio could pay off down the road.

Taiwan Semiconductor

As its name implies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) , or TSMC, manufactures a lot of computer chips. In fact, it's arguably the largest chipmaker on the planet right now.

Buffett felt comfortable buying more than 60 million shares of TSMC partly because it's a key supplier for Apple . The smartphone behemoth has been one of Berkshire's best-performing investments and it currently makes up more than two-fifths of its entire portfolio.

Buffett also knows that TSMC is one of just a few companies that can churn out 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips at scale. By the end of 2022, the company expects to begin mass-producing even smaller chips that will strengthen its already competitive position.

Taiwan Semiconductor doesn't feel obligated to raise its dividend payout annually the way most U.S. companies do. While it doesn't rise regularly, the company hasn't had to reduce its dividend since switching to all-cash payments in 2009.

At recent prices, the stock offers a nice 2.3% yield that Buffett and Berkshire expect to grow, albeit at an unpredictable pace. Buffett famously likes to buy cyclical stocks when business is relatively slow and then hold on through one long recovery period after another.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is another company that doesn't make investors guess what it does for a living. In addition to a large oil and gas production business, Occidental has a chemicals business that generated around 15% of pre-tax profits in the third quarter.

Occidental slashed its payout in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices careening off a cliff. Instead of a swift return to big dividend payouts now that oil prices have recovered, the company has been returning cash to investors in the form of buybacks that lowered its outstanding share count by 2.7% this year. The company is also on pace to repay around $10 billion in debt this year if oil prices continue to cooperate.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum offer a minuscule 0.7% dividend yield at recent prices. Buffett bought over 35 million of those shares in the third quarter most likely expecting it to rise dramatically. The company generated a whopping $12.1 billion in free cash flow over the past year and used less than 9% to meet its dividend obligation. With fewer shares to distribute to, and a war in Ukraine keeping oil prices elevated, this payout could soar over the next couple of years.

How to choose?

If you're prepared to hang on to your stocks for the long run, like Buffett does, adding any one of these stocks to your portfolio right now looks like a smart move. That said, investors should understand that TSMC is a lot riskier than Occidental Petroleum. The chipmaker's shares have been trading at 24.1 times free cash flow, while shares of Occidental are trading at the unimaginably low price of just 6 times free cash flow.

Demand for semiconductors is rising a lot faster than the consumption of fossil fuels. That said, shares of Occidental are trading at such a low valuation that the stock can provide satisfying returns even if profits completely stagnate. If you do choose one of these stocks, just make sure that it's a relatively small part of a diversified portfolio.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Benzinga

As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'

With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
257K+
Followers
115K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy