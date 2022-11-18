ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday events this year in Ross County

By Shelby Reeves and Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE— Days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder which means 2022 is coming to a close. While the year may be almost over the fun to be had right here in Ross County is not. From Thanksgiving to the New Year there are tons of fun events planned that will entertain everyone.

17th annual Officer Larry Cox Turkey Trot

This Thanksgiving day at 9 a.m. the annual Officer Larry R. Cox Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Walk will be taking place. The route, which is shaped like a turkey, starts and ends in Yoctangee Park. The race is held to honor Chillicothe Police D.A.R.E. Officer Larry Cox who was shot and killed in 2005.

To enter the race runners will need to sign up online by Nov. 22 using the runs signup page. The 5K costs $25 per participant with funds going to support the Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Ice skating in Yoctangee Park

The Mighty Children's Museum is partnering with The Pump House this year to bring an ice rink to the park. The rink will be located in the parking lot of The Pump House with skate rentals and tickets being available inside. The rink will officially open on Nov. 18 and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until New Year's Eve.

Tickets and skate rentals will cost $5 for an entire day of fun. There will also be a variety of vendors set up in the area each weekend. If you are lucky you might even get a glimpse of Santa or get to listen to holiday carolers.

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas lights will shine bright in Yoctangee Park on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. as the switch is flipped to officially light the Christmas tree downtown. The tree, along with several other displays, will help bring holiday cheer to the area all season long.

The event will host carolers, carriage rides, ice skating, hot chocolate, Christmas music, Santa's playhouse and food trucks. Santa will be arriving in a horse-drawn sleigh. The main tree will be located at the entrance of Yoctangee park with other displays throughout the park and downtown. The tree lighting will start at 6:30 p.m.

This event also kicks off the downtown Holiday Open House where local businesses will be offering tons of fun events in-store and providing plenty of Christmas gift ideas for anyone still left on your list.

'Elf the Musical'

The Chillicothe Civic Theatre is performing "Elf the Musical" at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. Based on the beloved movie, the musical follows a human who believes he is an elf.

Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online on the civic theatre's website.

Rudolf Run 5k & Glow Walk

The 11th annual Rudolf Run 5k & Glow Walk will take place Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Chillicothe. The Race starts at The Elks lodge and ends at Enderlin Circle in Yoctangee Park. all proceeds for this event go to Light the Downtown for Christmas lights.

Racers have until Nov. 21 to register with a guarantee of a race long-sleeve shirt with their $30 fee, anyone registered afterward will not get a shirt and is not guaranteed a glow nose and necklace. Registration is available online.

Christmas Concerts

Nothing puts people in the holiday spirit like jolly Christmas music. This year there will be plenty of opportunities to hear your favorite tunes. Grammy award winner John Berry will be at the Majestic Theatre as part of his 26th annual Christmas Tour. Berry plans to play a variety of old and new music that promises to put everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The show will take place on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or the VIP experience package visit the theatre's website. VIP ticket holders will get a meet and greet with Berry as well as a photo and autograph opportunity and an acoustic performance of a few of his songs. Fans can learn more about Berry by visiting his website.

The Majestic Theatre will also be hosting KAVAN- An Elvis Christmas. The show will take place Dec. 17 and will feature a cover band playing hits from the king's discography including his Christmas songs. KAVAN is a lifelong Elvis fan and has traveled worldwide impersonating the star.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will also be putting on a performance on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Ohio University- Chillicothe Shoemaker Center. The symphony will perform a traditional holiday concert of songs you are sure to know and love. The Chillicothe High School Orchestra will be putting on a pre-performance starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Sponsorship tables are also available. Tickets will be sold online and at the door. Proceeds from this concert benefit the Community Fine Arts Fund and Hope Clinic of Ross County. For more information, contact Katelyn Rush at krush@columbussymphony.com.

Chillicothe Christmas Tour

Shine On Chillicothe and the Chillicothe Restoration Foundation are hosting a tour of 12 historic homes. The event will begin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and continue through Sunday.

Homes on the tour include the Franklin House and the Postmark. Participants can stop at the Postmark to enjoy meals from R Kitchen. Dessert will also be provided by B&S Delights. Some menu items include braised short ribs, bistro sandwiches and more. The Prohibition Legendary Bourbon Bar will be open and serving throughout Saturday evening and provide live music for the event.

For more information, visit the Shine On Chillicothe Facebook page.

Holidays at Adena

Adena Mansion and Gardens invites you to step back 200 years to experience a special holiday tour of the Worthington house. The ground will be decorated with authentic 19th-century decorations inspired by German traditions as many of those who worked in the house were of German descent. A Christmas tree with handmade decorations will be on display. Guests will also be offered German cookies and milled cider as snacks. For children visiting there will be craft activities available.

The tours will take place on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11 starting at 10 a.m. at the mansion Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children, they are available at the door on the day of the event or online. This is the only time the mansion will be open during the winter season.

Greenies' Polar Plunge

Chillicothe's first event of 2023 is a new and free event that is sure to be memorable for all participants. The Greenies' Polar Plunge will host a large swimming pool on Paint Street between 2nd and Main Street and invite participants to take the "polar plunge." Upon exiting the pool, participants can relax in a hot tub to warm up.

Greenies is a local non-profit organization started by Kazy Alan Richmond. He said the group's goal is to make outdoor recreation more accessible in Ross County.

Entertainment, soup, drinks and the plunge experience are available to everyone at no cost. The event will also have "various forms of entertainment and shenanigans."

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. For more information, visit the Greenies Outdoors Facebook page.

