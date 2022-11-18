Read full article on original website
What to do about Jacob deGrom
From spring training, Jacob deGrom made it clear that he intended to opt out of the final year of his five-year, $137.5 million contract. So it came as no surprise when the right-hander officially announced that he was opting out on November 7, setting up an intriguing offseason dilemma for the Mets.
Edwin Díaz was elite in 2022
It wasn’t too long ago that Edwin Díaz was hearing boos in Queens. He talked about his desire to give the fans something to cheer for instead. He has done that and so much more. Díaz’s career arc as a Met is one of the more impressive turnarounds...
Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along
MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge. SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on. Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets...
Mets Morning News: Mets among teams interested in signing Senga
An orthopedic sports surgeon weighed in on whether Jacob deGrom is a bigger injury risk than other pitchers his age. The Mets, as well as the Yankees and the Red Sox, are interested in Kodai Senga. Steve Cohen is working hard to get a casino. Olivia Pichardo, a former Mets...
From Complex To Queens, Episode 197: Roster spots and how you fill ‘em
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. Steve and Lukas begin with a discussion of the multitude of minor roster moves that the Mets made this past week. A few players were signed as minor league free agents, a few players were claimed from waivers and a trade was even made!
