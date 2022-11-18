Edward Chang, Parkour Movement Artist, and Founder of ChangEdwardS (CES) LLC, is Paving the Way to Success for Emerging Influencers

Read full article on original website
Related
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving
Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and...
Benzinga
Foot Locker, Ross Stores, Palo Alto Networks, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Clearfield, Inc. CLFD shares climbed 26.7% to close at $117.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE shares...
Essence
Instagram’s #BlackVisionaries Program Led By Antwuan Sargent Announces Grant Recipients
These small Black-owned businesses and emerging visionaries are deserving of expansion and exponential growth. Antwuan Sargent, renowned writer, curator, gallerist, and most recently, the #BlackVisionaries Creative Chair, has been in the process of giving back to the Black creatives who are innovating in the spaces that they are in. The program, in partnership with Instagram and the Brooklyn Museum, was established to “uplift, center, and invest in Black voices and organizations working across art and design.” Adding action to words by investing back in Black businesses is an integral part of their growth and success, and this year #BlackVisionaries has decided to award $650,000 in grants to 10 winners for the Visionary Small Business Grant and Emerging Visionary Grant.
Christie’s cancels T rex skeleton auction after doubts raised
Christie’s has called off the auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton days before it was due to go under the hammer in Hong Kong after a US fossil company raised doubts about parts of the skeleton named “Shen”. Christie’s said in a statement that Shen – a...
World Screen News
Saloon Media Ups Founding Partner Steve Gamester
Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, has promoted Steve Gamester, a founding partner, to creative director of feature documentaries, co-productions and limited series. The promotion follows Gamester’s success producing award-winning documentaries such as 9/11 Kids and Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust. In his new role, Gamester will build innovative content strategies and strengthen Saloon’s relationships with producers.
Essence
Chief To Chief: Jasmine Foster Of Radical Roots
ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga highlights Black women as chief executive officers of home, culture, and community. What started as a career in retail buying has turned into the professional life that Jasmin Foster used to dream about. Just a few years after leaving Target, she is now the founder of the stationery brand Be Rooted—and has landed her own products on the shelves of the very same company she once worked for.
hotelnewsme.com
BABYLON, PART CHIC RESTAURANT PART ENERGETIC CLUB
Introducing Babylon, a unique new luxury dining venue paired with a dramatically orchestrated show, which promises an electrifying masterpiece of entertainment when it opens in DIFC next month. The latest concept by ADDMIND, the brains behind some of the UAE’s most popular venues, including Clap, Sucre, Iris and Bar Du Port, Babylon is a paragon of an innovative approach to luxury dining by perfectly blending extraordinary entertainment, sophisticated interiors, exceptional food, and equally brilliant vibes.
Comments / 0