Edward Chang, Parkour Movement Artist, and Founder of ChangEdwardS (CES) LLC, is Paving the Way to Success for Emerging Influencers

These small Black-owned businesses and emerging visionaries are deserving of expansion and exponential growth. Antwuan Sargent, renowned writer, curator, gallerist, and most recently, the #BlackVisionaries Creative Chair, has been in the process of giving back to the Black creatives who are innovating in the spaces that they are in. The program, in partnership with Instagram and the Brooklyn Museum, was established to “uplift, center, and invest in Black voices and organizations working across art and design.” Adding action to words by investing back in Black businesses is an integral part of their growth and success, and this year #BlackVisionaries has decided to award $650,000 in grants to 10 winners for the Visionary Small Business Grant and Emerging Visionary Grant.

3 DAYS AGO