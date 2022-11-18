LCG helping residents dispose of hazardous waste
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of all of their hazardous waste from household chemicals on tomorrow. Lafayette Consolidated Government will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Day tomorrow, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cajun Field.Lafayette seamstress removing hood from hoodies to comply with student uniform dress code
This event is only open to Lafayette residents and residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette parish. Accepted chemicals include:
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
LCG has posted a full list of acceptable and unacceptable chemicals and electronics that can be disposed of at this event.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0