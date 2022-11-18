ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCG helping residents dispose of hazardous waste

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of all of their hazardous waste from household chemicals on tomorrow. Lafayette Consolidated Government will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Day tomorrow, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cajun Field.

This event is only open to Lafayette residents and residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette parish. Accepted chemicals include:

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Chemical Cleaners
  • Fluorescent Tubes
  • Gasoline
  • Herbicides
  • Mercury Thermometers
  • Paint & Paint Products
  • Paint Thinner & Stripper
  • Pesticides
  • Photographic Chemicals
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Stains
  • Turpentine

LCG has posted a full list of acceptable and unacceptable chemicals and electronics that can be disposed of at this event.

