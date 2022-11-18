LCG helping residents dispose of hazardous waste

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of all of their hazardous waste from household chemicals on tomorrow. Lafayette Consolidated Government will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Day tomorrow, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cajun Field.

This event is only open to Lafayette residents and residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette parish. Accepted chemicals include:

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

LCG has posted a full list of acceptable and unacceptable chemicals and electronics that can be disposed of at this event.

