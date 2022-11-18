During an explosive, expletive-filled masterclass at Cairo Film Festival, French director and actor Mathieu Kassovitz covered everything from directing “La Haine” to working with Vin Diesel on “Babylon A.D.” Talking about the making of “Babylon A.D.,” he said: “Go on YouTube and search for ‘Fucking Kassovitz.’ Once we realized the crazy situation we were in, we made a documentary about it. If something is important to you, don’t do it unless you have the right partners. Because if you don’t, they will fuck you up.” Making “Gothika” wasn’t much easier. “Joel Silver came to Paris and saw [Kassovitz’ film] ‘The Crimson Rivers’ on...

31 MINUTES AGO