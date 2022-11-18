Read full article on original website
Related
SF Studios Boards Action Thriller ‘The Nation’s Gambit,’ Directed by ’Beforeigners’ Helmer Jens Lien, Adapted From Bestselling Novel (EXCLUSIVE)
Norwegian director Jens Lien (“Beforeigners,” “The Troublesome Man”) is set to direct “The Nation’s Gambit,” a feature film adaptation of up-and-coming author Johan Høst’s bestselling debut novel “En nasjon i sjakk.” The action thriller will be produced by the Norwegian production company Stig og Stein Studio. SF Studios is co-producing and will distribute the film in the Nordics, while Reinvent Studios handles international sales. Høst’s novel, published by Vigmostad & Bjørke, has recently been nominated for the Norwegian Boksellers Award 2022 and a sequel novel is on the way. The story of “The Nation’s Gambit” kicks off as Norway’s prime minister...
Mathieu Kassovitz Dishes on Vin Diesel, Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr. in Expletive-Laden Cairo Masterclass
During an explosive, expletive-filled masterclass at Cairo Film Festival, French director and actor Mathieu Kassovitz covered everything from directing “La Haine” to working with Vin Diesel on “Babylon A.D.” Talking about the making of “Babylon A.D.,” he said: “Go on YouTube and search for ‘Fucking Kassovitz.’ Once we realized the crazy situation we were in, we made a documentary about it. If something is important to you, don’t do it unless you have the right partners. Because if you don’t, they will fuck you up.” Making “Gothika” wasn’t much easier. “Joel Silver came to Paris and saw [Kassovitz’ film] ‘The Crimson Rivers’ on...
Kenzo, first Ugandan nominated for Grammy, had humble start
Kenzo has become the first singer from Uganda to earn a Grammy nomination
Disney's big succession fail
The sudden replacement of Disney CEO Bob Chapek with his revered predecessor Bob Iger represents a shocking ending to a bitter power struggle that's been building between the two executives for the past two years. Why it matters: The move marks one of the messiest corporate succession failures in recent...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0