Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO