EDITORIAL: County housing, a building crisis
The recent announcement that the Beaufort Housing Authority and WinnCompanies are planning a public-private partnership to construct 300-plus affordable housing units on 27 acres owned by the authority is very welcome news in a county where available housing—including for sale and for rent—is in extremely short supply. The...
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
Newport interim town manager leaves, cautions financial responsibility
NEWPORT - The search for key leadership continues in Newport with the imminent departure of Interim Town Manager Ralph Clark. Clark was hired in October and has 30 years of experience serving in management positions with several central and eastern North Carolina towns, including Morehead City, with work periods typically ranging from four to eight months.
Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
Saving the last piece of Wootentown’s history
Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeing increase in drug-related overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- As concerns continue to grow surrounding the use of narcotics in Onslow County, sheriff’s office officials say they have seen an increase in drug overdoses in the area. Sheriff Hans Miller said they responded to overdoses in multiple areas of Onslow County just recently. They were able to revive many using Narcan, […]
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 17 – 20, 2022
The Fall Home & Gift Expo is taking place at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person. Upcoming event: Sunday, 20 November, from 1 p.m. to 4...
Mariners go 2-0 in tri wrestling meet at Southside
CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret wrestling team began its season Wednesday with a tri-meet at Southside. The Mariners won both of their matches, rolling the host 60-6 and getting past Ayden-Grifton by a razor-thin 37-36 score. Carson Sikes at 113 pounds, Josiah Hynes at 145, Nery Resendiz-Garcia at 170,...
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was killed after troopers say her car ran into the back of a farm tractor today. The crash happened just before noon on the Neuse River Bridge, just outside of New Bern. Troopers say Beverly Titus was heading north on U.S. 17 when...
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Bruce Parrott, 74; no service
Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
