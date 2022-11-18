Read full article on original website
Here's one spec where the Samsung Galaxy S23 might not get an upgrade
We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones to bring a host of upgrades with them, from the cameras to the processors, but there is apparently one key spec that won't see an improvement: the fingerprint sensor. Reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) seems to have got hold of...
Black Friday TV deals live: $89 smart TVs, cheap OLEDs and more
With multiple sales in full swing, we're kicking off our live coverage of all the best Black Friday TV deals available right now. We've already spotted hundreds of savings on everything from cheap smart TVs that are ideal for everyday viewing to gigantic OLED displays that will show off all your favorite shows, movies and games. Prices for some of these TVs start at just $89.99, while there are savings of up to $3,000 on the more premium models.
Sony AU is throwing in a free PS5 with select OLED TVs for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation, you might now have your greatest chance! In this hot Black Friday deal, you can grab a PS5 bundle paired with one of Sony’s top TVs at a discount. The Sony A80K OLED TV in its 55- and 65-inch screen sizes comes with a PS5 that's paired with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, at a price that includes the PS5 bundle at a hefty discount – or totally free!
How to buy a really cheap Apple Watch on Black Friday
Want an Apple Watch? If you’re an iOS user interested in looking after your health in 2023, or kick-starting a new fitness regime, an Apple Watch is a near-essential purchase. Perhaps you’re looking to upgrade your old one, or maybe this will be your first Apple Watch. Either...
The iPhone 15 might get a premium makeover
The iPhone 14 line could hardly be accused of not looking and feeling high-end, but for the iPhone 15 line Apple might make its phones even more premium. That’s according to leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)), who tweeted that the iPhone 15 will have titanium sides. That’s a premium material that’s more expensive than the aluminum used by the iPhone 14, or even the stainless steel used by the iPhone 14 Pro.
Microsoft’s embarrassing Windows 11 printer fail finally gets fixed – but is it too late?
Microsoft has officially marked a frustrating printer bug as resolved, and those folks who were being blocked from upgrading to Windows 11 22H2 due to the compatibility issue will doubtless be pleased to hear that. You might recall this seriously troublesome bug that emerged in late September 2022, forcing printers...
Microsoft Teams could about to solve one of your biggest business problems
A new app for Microsoft Teams is looking to help users better manage their calls, meetings, and more. According to an entry on the company’s roadmap (opens in new tab) for upcoming features, the new addition will, “provide(s) a single location where professionals and administrators can create and manage scheduled and on-demand virtual appointments in Microsoft Teams”.
Don't miss the Black Friday double discount on a year's PS Plus subscription
Amazon's hosting a 10% off deal for PS Plus subscriptions this week only, which includes all three tiers of Sony's online service. That might not sound like much, but Sony's hosting its own Black Friday 2022 sale for PS Plus subscriptions on PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Store currently lets you buy a PS Plus subscription at 25% off. Add Amazon's own 10% (15% for Premium) discount on top of that, and you're effectively saving 35% off a year's subscription for the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
The best Black Friday AirPods alternatives deals: great earbuds, no Apple logo
Anyone who's been following our live coverage of the Amazon deals fest will know that Black Friday officially happens on Friday 25, but myriad Black Friday deals are already live. Why the rush? Well, every retailer from Apple to ZR Speaker Lab is trying to get a jump on their competitors ahead of the day itself.
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
Black Friday deals are set to make foldable phones go mainstream
It should come as no surprise that smartphones are a hot Black Friday Deals shopping item. That's a fact confirmed in a recent Consumer Trade Association Study (the non-profit that brings you CES), which found that a smartphone is the number one gift adults want to receive this year. But then things get interesting.
These are the ridiculously cheap Black Friday earbuds I'd buy
Three options, all with ANC, all TechRadar reviewed and all super cheap for Black Friday!. Maybe you don't want to spend hundreds on a set of AirPods this Black Friday – and I don't blame you. Times are tough for many of us, but gift-giving is fun and you don't have to spend three-figure sums of money to make the music-lover in your life smile.
LastPass Free vs Premium
Password management apps (opens in new tab) are one of the most valuable tools every internet user can get their hands on. They let you keep track of your passwords across dozens of websites and applications and avoid getting locked out of any of your accounts. There are endless examples...
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design gets shown off in unofficial renders
With the OnePlus Buds Pro, we got a premium pair of wireless earbuds from OnePlus, in a market that is getting increasingly competitive – and now we might have our first look at what the company is planning for a follow-up. Over at 91mobiles (opens in new tab)there are...
One of the best PS5 racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7 is 50% off for Black Friday
Been looking at getting a racing wheel setup for PS5, but are always put off by those nauseatingly high price tags? You're in luck with this Amazon Black Friday deal. As part of its Black Friday 2022 sales, US buyers can pick up the Logitech G29 PS5 racing wheel for just $199.99 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $200 saving off the usual retail price of $399.99. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a 40% discount to just £199 (opens in new tab).
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: not good enough for the price
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is not the worst laptop in the world, but a combination of performance issues, an outdated look, a terrible port selection, and a trumped-up price tag leave it lagging behind plenty of rivals. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Two minute review. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5...
13 Black Friday Apple deals to shop now: $90 AirPods, $269 iPad, $349 Apple Watch 8
Black Friday Apple deals are always some of the most coveted offers, thanks to record-low prices on best-selling devices like AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more. While we're just days away from the official Black Friday deals event, retailers have launched early sales with incredible offers, and we have all the best early Black Friday Apple deals that you can shop for right now.
The Xbox Series S is cheaper than it's ever been this Black Friday
Been looking to jump into current-gen at a reduced price? This Xbox Series S deal might just be perfect for you. Microsoft has brought the Black Friday 2022 goods with this stellar Xbox Series S deal. In the US, it's dropped to $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's a huge saving of $50. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a huge £60 off the console at Amazon, dropping it to just £189.99 (opens in new tab).
HTC Vive's best VR headsets are down to their lowest-ever prices this Black Friday
The Black Friday deals are rolling in as we get closer to Black Friday proper, (November 25) and HTC is the latest brand to reward buyers who've being holding out for some great deals. These Black Friday HTC Vive deals can get you the Vive Flow glasses at their lowest-ever...
