Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price
Apple's first rugged smartwatch aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Ultra, is finally getting a decent discount, just in time for the holiday sale season. The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.
Vote now: Do you need a headphone jack on your smartphone in 2022?
Here's another controversial topic for you - the headphone jack! Some say it's a thing of the past, while others proudly slap it on their phones and call them Xperia. Well, there are other brands that hold on to the 3.5mm audio jack, all jokes aside - the Zenfone 9 is one such device. Despite its compact size this phone boasts an audio jack and it is the reason to resurrect this poll, actually.
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
There was a time when Samsung used to release two flagship series every year but somewhere along the way the South Korean company decided it was okay to nix the Galaxy Note series and thought it could make up for it by making the S series and Z family phones compatible with the S Pen. For those who still have a Galaxy Note-sized void in their hearts, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale.
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
How does the sound of a free iPhone grab ya? Well, Boost Mobile currently has a deal that will end up putting the $399.99 second-generation iPhone SE in your hand for the low, low price of zero dollars. From now through January 5th, 2023, all you have to do is show up at your local Boost Mobile store and port your number over to Boost's $50 or $60 monthly plan (unlimited talk, text, and 5G/4G Data) and you'll receive a free second-gen 64GB iPhone SE.
Study finds AirPods Pro can be a more affordable alternative to expensive hearing aids
If you or someone you know is hard of hearing, the most obvious solution is to purchase a hearing aid. The most expensive hearing aids cost thousands of dollars but a new report from the journal iScience (via NDTV) says that there are cheaper devices that work just as well as the priciest hearing aids. We are talking about the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 2 which the journal says "may serve as a hearing assistive device for mild-to-moderate hearing loss."
This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack
If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon's Alexa digital helper has proven itself to be a useful tool. But thanks to the less-than-enthusiastic reception for the Amazon Fire Phone back in 2014, Alexa has been an assistant without a smartphone to call its own. Still, Amazon has worked out some deals that allow users of certain Android phones to activate Alexa using a certain phrase. The digital assistant can be activated hands-free from any screen on these handsets, even the lock screen. And the Alexa app doesn't even have to be open.
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Want to spend as little as possible on Google's best (ever) in-house smartphone before Christmas without having to trade anything in? You could always go for one of those straightforward Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals out there and save a cool $150 with absolutely no strings attached... or take advantage of the latest Google Fi promotion and double the 6.7-incher's discount.
Samsung's next big tablet has an 'actual name', LCD screen, and 'great pen experience' rumored
What comes after a high-end Galaxy Tab family consisting of three iPad Pro-rivaling members for the first time ever? Most likely a Tab S9 trio composed of "vanilla", Plus, and Ultra variants, of course, but not before Samsung reportedly rolls out a new mid-range alternative for Apple's latest "standard" iPad with a 10.9-inch screen.
OnePlus has the noise-cancelling Buds Pro on sale for as little as $59.99 now
Released almost a year and a half ago with "smart adaptive" noise cancellation technology and a recommended price point of $149.99, the aptly named OnePlus Buds Pro looked like an unbeatable bargain a few months back when they dropped to 90 bucks... and again just last week at an even lower $80.
Apple's second-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever this Black Friday... week
If seeing the extremely young AirPods Pro 2 drop to their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday left you unimpressed (or sad that you're not getting very close to affording Apple's latest noise-cancelling earbuds), you might be pleased to know the same is now true for the non-Pro AirPods (2nd Generation) as well.
Calling all power users: Revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 3 falls to a snaggable price
If you want to try out a foldable smartphone but don't want to spend your life savings on the futuristic tech, Samsung has got your back. The company has discounted the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by up to 56 percent. Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 came out last...
Samsung and Xiaomi taken by surprise, Apple’s 2X camera too good
I have to admit I was a bit skeptical when I first heard that Apple was going to use the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro to give users 2X “optical-quality telephoto” shots. There were no previous rumors about such a new feature and it practically came out of the blue.
Amazon is selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 at up to a crazy $300 discount
It's the Monday before Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen, which essentially means Black Friday is here for all most intents and purposes, as a large number of major US retailers are already selling many of the best phones (and not only phones) out there at their incredibly low holiday prices. While...
Samsung dominates global Android market this month
Worldwide, most people have an Android phone in their hands. According to Statcounter, Android has a 71.3% global share of the smartphone pie this month compared to 71.1% for the same month a year ago. And while more than one billion Android phones were shipped last year, there are a total of 2.8 billion active Android users. Based on a report from SportsLens.com, 7.4% of those handsets are Samsung Galaxy models.
Apple AirPods Black Friday deals: save big with these handpicked offers
We are officially in Black Friday week and it's time to gear up for the super-deals-day! Well, if you don't feel like going on a shopping spree right after Thanksgiving, the good news is that most retailers already have a bunch of deals out. Most of them seem like they are as low as they can get, so it's a good time to stock up on gifts (or treat yourself!).
Controversial Pixel Fold first foldable challenging Samsung; Android, iPhone users have a lot to say
After what feels like ages of Pixel Fold rumors that saw Google's first foldable phone canceled multiple times, it's almost surefire - the Pixel Fold is very much a real device, with a real price and even a real release date! In case you haven't seen the exclusive leaks and renders, this is what the Pixel Fold looks like, and boy, does it look... intriguing!
Apple iPhone 15 now rumored to adopt curved titanium side frame
A wild new rumor circulating around Twitter claims that Apple might be exploring a small but significant design change with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Known leaker ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) has it that the. iPhone 15 could adopt a side frame that's curved towards the back instead of being flat as...
Mainstream flagship leader Galaxy S22 Plus hits a new low at Amazon
High-end smartphones cost a small fortune can be found for cheap these days if you are lucky enough to find a good deal, like Amazon's latest one on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which offers a record-high discount on the best mainstream slab-style Android phone of 2022. The Galaxy S22...
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
If you want to save big this holiday season, Samsung is having a massive deal on the Galaxy S21 range. Although these phones came out in 2021, they are a better option than the latest flagships if you want to save some cash without compromising on performance, camera, and battery life. Although there are differences between the S21 and S22, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the experience.
