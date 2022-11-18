ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Franklin police say at least 33 cars were broken into early Thursday; two arrested

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ypLD_0jFUFC5000

FRANKLIN What started as a car break-in investigation early Thursday evolved into a police chase, a crash and two arrests, authorities said.

At least one other suspect got away.

In all, police said at least 33 vehicles were broken into Wednesday night and early Thursday.

At 1:11 a.m., a woman called police and said she saw someone trying to break into her car while it was in her driveway at 418 Partridge St. She said she yelled at them, and the person ran into a waiting car, which drove off with several other people inside, according to police.

: Car thieves appear to strike again as two Westborough vehicles are stolen, broken into

Officers began to search the area and found two cars, with one on Elm Street matching the description of that which was seen on Partridge Street. An Elm Street resident then told police that someone had just tried to break into both his house and car, police said in a release.

The officer then moved to pull over the two suspect cars, but lost sight of them on Lincoln Street.

"As the officers approached Winterberry Drive, they observed one of the vehicles had crashed into the wooded area at the corner of Winterberry Drive and Lincoln Street," police wrote. "The vehicle was unoccupied when the officers arrived."

Police later discovered the car had been stolen earlier from a home on Partridge Street.

Many communities affected: Police say car break-ins are occurring 'all over the state'

Officers then spotted the second vehicle on Winterberry Drive. According to the release, that vehicle attempted to strike two police cruisers as part of an escape attempt. Police chased the car into Wrentham before calling off the pursuit. The vehicle has not been located since, police said in the release.

Using a search dog, police then searched near the crashed vehicle and found a man, a woman and a teen whom they believe were traveling in the car. Police said they found stolen property and a loaded handgun magazine in the stolen vehicle, but no gun. Franklin police and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council searched the area to see if a gun had been dumped during the chase. No gun was found

Police arrested Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of New Britain, Connecticut, and charged him with larceny of a vehicle; possession of ammunition without an FID card; larceny of a credit card; and receiving stolen property.

Police also arrested Rachel Hernandez, 21, also of New Britain, and charged her with driving without a license.

The teen was released to the custody of his parents.

Rodriguez was held on $10,000 bail later Thursday at his arraignment in Wrentham District Court. He is due back in court on Dec. 12.

Watch your property: Natick police warn residents to 'lock your doors' after night of car breaks

Hernandez had her case dismissed upon payment of $100 in court costs.

Police said there have criminal groups who travel from community to community to steal items from unlocked vehicles and steal cars. In 2020, large groups from Connecticut were known to have been targeting several Massachusetts communities, and police departments from MetroWest and Greater Milford set up a task force to solve the car breaks.

Franklin Deputy Police Chief James West said he could not confirm whether the people arrested Thursday were part of such a group.

"We can't be sure at this time," he said.

Police are asking residents to check their homes and vehicles for signs of breaking and entry, as well as to check their home camera systems for any suspicious activity that occurred during the night Wednesday into Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 508-440-2780.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 3

Howie ULTRAMAGA Osborn
3d ago

just remember this criminals have more rights than you this is what you voted for come near my car you'll be history

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

I-Team Sources: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from the...
HINGHAM, MA
quincyquarry.com

Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports

Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Hingham shoppers and store employees were impacted when an SUV drove into the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shoppes shortly before 11 AM today and so caused extensive damage and injuries.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WORCESTER, MA
TheDailyBeast

One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store

A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
HINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street

At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges

Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Car lands in interesting spot after overnight crash at Massachusetts Walmart

Finding a spot to park at Walmart can sometimes be difficult. Especially around the holidays. A driver at a Massachusetts location, however, may have taken it a bit too far. According to Leicester Police, PD responded to an overnight crash involving a single motor vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in their town.
LEICESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 195 near the intersection with Spring Hill Road. According to firefighters, the vehicle rolled over and hit a home on Storrs Road. The building inspector has been...
MANSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.
WALTHAM, MA
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

791
Followers
307
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy