Franklin County, PA

local21news.com

Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Garage In Washington County

Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Two firefighters injured in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.

A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
Daily Voice

Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire

Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

