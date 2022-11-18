Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
WGAL
State police: Adams County man led police on chase in stolen vehicle, three children inside
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An Adams County man led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with three children inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, is charged with DUI, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Two firefighters injured in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
abc27.com
Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Sheetz lowers price for unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving 2022 week
Sheetz convenience stores will sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving 2022 weekend. The deal is available at Sheetz locations that have unleaded 88, which includes about two dozen stores in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The deal is good from Nov. 21 to...
WOLF
Two allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats in their Franklin County home
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a bizarre incident where two homeowners allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officials were called to the unit block of West Catherine St. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of numerous cats at the residence.
Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.
A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire
Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
