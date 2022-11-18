Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
wbiw.com
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way
– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
Columbus man dies after being hit by a train
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
Wave 3
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Fegenbush Lane, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car early Sunday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says they responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. Sixth Division officers say a woman was...
Wave 3
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner IDs victims in two separate car accidents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released identities for two people who died in separate car accidents earlier this month. The first is the woman killed in a crash near Iroquois Park on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Haley Hines died on the scene after a crash on Nov....
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after being accused of shooting woman inside their home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend. Saturday afternoon, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue. Officers arrived and found...
Fox 59
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
wdrb.com
Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
Local News Digital
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 4:12 p.m., officers from the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of N State St. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
Wave 3
21-year-old man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man who was found shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified by officials. Deanthony Robinson died after he was shot in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Robinson’s...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
wdrb.com
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Mercy Academy
Woman dies after being hit by car near Buechel, Louisville police say. Police said it happened in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. That's off Bardstown Road near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
Wave 3
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
wdrb.com
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
Wave 3
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 22-year-old endangered woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll was last seen near the 1500 block of South 15th Street, near the Algonquin neighborhood, on Nov. 15 around 8 p.m. The white female is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds...
wdrb.com
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
