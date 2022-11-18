NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 4:12 p.m., officers from the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of N State St. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.

