Greenville, IN

Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way

– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 4:12 p.m., officers from the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of N State St. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
21-year-old man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man who was found shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified by officials. Deanthony Robinson died after he was shot in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Robinson’s...
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
