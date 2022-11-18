Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14news.com
Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
wevv.com
American Red Cross 'Give Thanks, Give Life' Blood Drive underway in Evansville
The American Red Cross's "Give Thanks, Give Life" Blood Drive is underway in Evansville on Monday. The blood drive is happening until 7 p.m. on Monday at the American Red Cross office located at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville. The Red Cross urges community members to come out and...
beckersspine.com
Former K-Mart converted to Kentucky orthopedic clinic
Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on its new clinic which will be located inside a former K-Mart, according to a Nov. 18 report from Tristate Homepage. The practice and its nine physicians will relocate to the new facility in 2023. The practice's current location...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper church announces name change (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
wevv.com
Dawson Spring community unveils memorial for Dec. 10 tornado victims
Community members in Dawson Springs, Kentucky gathered over the weekend to remember the lives lost in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado through the unveiling of a memorial. The purpose of the memorial plaque is to give people a place to grieve, say goodbye, and remember those lost in the deadly storms.
wevv.com
Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is underway; 44News Anchor Brian Miller experiences homelessness for 48 hours
A project that takes more than a dozen community leaders and volunteers and essentially makes them homeless for 2 full days is officially underway for the second year. The Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is described as an immersive experience designed to bring awareness to and raise money for the Aurora's quest of preventing and ending homelessness.
owensborohealth.org
Meet The 2022 President’s Award Winners
Each year, Owensboro Health recognizes individuals who embody our core commitments: Integrity, Teamwork, Excellence, Service, Respect, and Innovation.... in extraordinary ways. These exemplary individuals are presented with the President’s Award, the system’s highest honor. Individuals are nominated for the award by their peers, giving team members the chance...
Owensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday. Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends. “They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
WTVW
Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
wevv.com
Woman shares special connection with new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County
Crews have recently wrapped up projects surrounding the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge and the opening of the new one in Henderson County, Kentucky. While to many, the bridge may just be another part of a daily commutes or other travels, one woman shares a special connection with the bridge.
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
wevv.com
New certified therapy dog serving the Evansville region
There will be a new certified therapy dog serving in the Evansville, Indiana region. A post shared by Global Medical Response (GMR) Therapy Dog Team on Friday said that "Tevy," a 2-year-old labradoodle, had passed his GMR Therapy Dog Evaluation. According to the post, Tevy and his primary handler Trenton...
The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend
The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
