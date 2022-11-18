ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap

Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul Marriage Act votes prove they are okay with intolerance

Clarence Thomas, the shining emblem of Supreme Court legitimacy and nonpartisanship (see: his wife) said the quiet part out loud in his concurrence in the Dobbs opinion. While spiking the proverbial football after defeating Roe, Thomas alluded to other rights that should be reviewed and thusly taken away by the Court in the near future. On the chopping block from our esteemed justice Thomas was same sex marriage protected in the Obergefell decision, and not mentioned but definitely inferred by many logical people was the protection of interracial marriage from the aptly named case of Loving. Thomas probably left that...
Pelosi throws down gauntlet for aging leaders

Like a seasoned CEO, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) handled her party's succession plan seamlessly — anointing a new generation of Democratic talent at a moment other aging leaders are reluctant to give up power. Why it matters: President Biden's 80th birthday on Sunday was a fresh reminder that...
