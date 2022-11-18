Read full article on original website
With bigger majorities, state Democrats hope to ban assault weapons
Democrats are on track to gain one to two seats in Washington's Legislature — and that could help make 2023 the year they pass a statewide assault weapons ban, a policy that has repeatedly stalled. Driving the news: Washington's Democrat-controlled Legislature passed a ban on the sale of high-capacity...
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul Marriage Act votes prove they are okay with intolerance
Clarence Thomas, the shining emblem of Supreme Court legitimacy and nonpartisanship (see: his wife) said the quiet part out loud in his concurrence in the Dobbs opinion. While spiking the proverbial football after defeating Roe, Thomas alluded to other rights that should be reviewed and thusly taken away by the Court in the near future. On the chopping block from our esteemed justice Thomas was same sex marriage protected in the Obergefell decision, and not mentioned but definitely inferred by many logical people was the protection of interracial marriage from the aptly named case of Loving. Thomas probably left that...
Pelosi throws down gauntlet for aging leaders
Like a seasoned CEO, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) handled her party's succession plan seamlessly — anointing a new generation of Democratic talent at a moment other aging leaders are reluctant to give up power. Why it matters: President Biden's 80th birthday on Sunday was a fresh reminder that...
