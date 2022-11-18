Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – A fire has destroyed a farm shop in Clay County. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from...
kfgo.com
Jamestown man sentenced in fatal hit and run collision
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Jamestown man to three years in prison for a deadly hit and run crash east of Valley City last July. 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felonies. A pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pickup near...
kfgo.com
Two people die in house fire in Lisbon, cause undetermined
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The...
kfgo.com
No arrests reported in double fatal shooting in Fargo, no public threat
FARGO (KFGO) – Police Chief Dave Zibolski said he expects arrests will be made in the Saturday morning shooting deaths of two Fargo men. 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found shot to death outside a house that had been turned into apartments. “We are extremely confident...
kfgo.com
Passing retired paramedic rescues driver from fiery crash in Richland County
RICHLAND CO. N.D. (KFGO) — A passerby who is a retired paramedic pulled over at a two-vehicle crash scene and rescued a driver from a burning vehicle and provided first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery crash Sunday in Richland...
kfgo.com
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
kfgo.com
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
Comments / 0