dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Developer Working on New Privacy-Focused Altcoin and Blockchain, According to Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that Input Output Global (IOG) is gearing up to launch a new altcoin and blockchain designed to protect a user’s privacy. Presenting as a keynote speaker in this year’s ScotFest event, Hoskinson says the Cardano developer is working on Midnight, which he notes was born out of the need to create a coin “with privacy at its core.”
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin – Centralized Exchanges Could Use Cryptographic Proofs, ZK-Snark To Build Trust

The renowned blockchain programmer wrote a blog on how centralized exchanges can move toward trustlessness. Buterin opines zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument or knowledge (ZK-SNARK) is the best proof of the reserves. Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog on November 19, 2022, on how CEXs (centralized exchanges) can use cryptographic...
dailyhodl.com

On-Chain Indicator Flashing Cyclical Bottoming Signal for Bitcoin (BTC), Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen

A widely followed crypto analyst says that one key on-chain indicator is pointing toward a cyclical bottom for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s percentage of supply in profit and loss metric is flashing signs of a historical bottom for the top crypto asset by market cap.

