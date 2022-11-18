Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Files Trademark for New Crypto Wallet With Ability to Exchange and Transfer Virtual Currencies
Financial services industry titan JPMorgan has filed a trademark for a new digital assets wallet. In a recent filing with the United States Trademark and Patents Office (USTPO), JPMorgan filed a trademark for a product called J.P. Morgan Wallet. According to the required trademark statement of use document, the J.P....
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Sets New Price Targets for BTC and Cardano
The widely followed crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows. The pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 665,000 Twitter followers that he believes rallies in the crypto markets are meant to trap bulls. “What...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Fed President Says Entire Notion of Crypto Is Nonsense Following the Controversial Implosion of FTX
The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says that the whole notion of digital assets can be discarded following the collapse of prominent crypto exchange platform FTX. Fed President Neel Kashkari says there is corruption in crypto that won’t end with the downfall of FTX as the entire...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Explains How FTX and Alameda Collapse Has No Effect on USDT
Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer in the world, has released a statement assuring investors that USDT is in no way affected by the meltdown of crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research. In a new blog post, Tether says that since Alameda was a large issuer of USDT,...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Bitcoin Flashing Relative Strength Despite ‘Worst News Fathomable’ – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto strategist is highlighting Bitcoin’s (BTC) ability to hold current price levels in the face of a major black swan event. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Cred says Bitcoin is flashing relative strength despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. At its height, FTX...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of Payments Giant Visa Details What’s Needed in Crypto To Regain User Confidence After ‘FTX Disaster’
The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse. In a new interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the outgoing Visa CEO Al Kelly says he hopes the downfall of FTX will speed up oversight of the crypto market.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
dailyhodl.com
$138,400,000,000 Asset Manager Gearing Up To Launch New Crypto Hedge Fund by End of Year: Report
An investment firm with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets under its management is reportedly looking to launch a crypto hedge fund by the end of the year. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Man Group, the world’s largest publicly-traded investment company, is planning on rolling out its own digital assets hedge fund.
dailyhodl.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Support Vitalik Buterin’s Idea for Crypto Exchanges
CEOs from two of the biggest crypto firms in the world are giving a nod of approval to Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin’s idea for how exchanges can maintain transparency for their customers. After the collapse of FTX and the revelations that came with it, scrutiny over the reserve...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Clearly’ Lied to FTX Users, Investors and Employees
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is unveiling more details about the call he had with Sam Bankman-Fried as the FTX founder scrambled to rescue his ailing crypto exchange. In a new CNBC interview, Changpeng Zhao says that he received a call from Bankman-Fried within 48 hours after tweeting his firm’s plans to liquidate its FTT holdings.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Says Providing On-Chain Proof of Reserves Threatens Its Clients’ Security
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale says it doesn’t want to provide precise on-chain proof of its reserves because of security risks. Since the revelations that former crypto exchange FTX was mishandling its customer funds, other exchanges and firms have moved to provide proof-of-reserves to assure clients of solvency. In...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Developer Working on New Privacy-Focused Altcoin and Blockchain, According to Charles Hoskinson
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that Input Output Global (IOG) is gearing up to launch a new altcoin and blockchain designed to protect a user’s privacy. Presenting as a keynote speaker in this year’s ScotFest event, Hoskinson says the Cardano developer is working on Midnight, which he notes was born out of the need to create a coin “with privacy at its core.”
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin – Centralized Exchanges Could Use Cryptographic Proofs, ZK-Snark To Build Trust
The renowned blockchain programmer wrote a blog on how centralized exchanges can move toward trustlessness. Buterin opines zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument or knowledge (ZK-SNARK) is the best proof of the reserves. Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog on November 19, 2022, on how CEXs (centralized exchanges) can use cryptographic...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Indicator Flashing Cyclical Bottoming Signal for Bitcoin (BTC), Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst says that one key on-chain indicator is pointing toward a cyclical bottom for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s percentage of supply in profit and loss metric is flashing signs of a historical bottom for the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Predicts Major Move for One Altcoin, Says Crypto Markets Primed for a Bounce as US Dollar Weakens
A closely followed crypto analyst is calling for rallies in one Ethereum-based altcoin and predicting an overall move in the digital asset markets on the back of a weaker US dollar. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 400,000 Twitter followers that payments and remittance-focused Telcoin (TEL) could be...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Metrics Suggest Crypto Is Nearing the Bottom of the Bear Market Despite Recent Price Woes: IntoTheBlock
Certain on-chain metrics indicate crypto could be nearing the bottom of the bear market, according to the analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, head of research at IntoTheBlock, notes in a new analysis that more than half of Bitcoin (BTC) holders are losing money on their positions, a level not seen since March 2020.
Comments / 0