lakercountry.com
Hospital board to meet Tuesday
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22nd, at 4 p.m. in the conference room at Duo Broadband in Jamestown for their regular monthly meeting. We’ll have details from the meeting later this week on local news.
wkyufm.org
Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor
The mayor of Somerset is joining an already crowded field of Republican candidates for Kentucky governor. Alan Keck is holding an event Monday night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Somerset where he’s officially announcing his candidacy. But a gubernatorial campaign website for Keck is already online. Keck was...
WKYT 27
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched. With Keck’s entry, it now appears there...
wymt.com
Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
lakercountry.com
Debra Ann Jones, 67, of Jamestown
Debra Ann Jones, 67, of Jamestown, KY passed away Saturday, November 19th, at Russell County Hospital, Russell Springs. Debra was born in Appleton, WI on September 6, 1955, a daughter of the late Rose Mary (Holihan) and Butch Simon. She served in the U.S. Army. She was the wife of...
lakercountry.com
Russell County dispatcher graduates from academy
A Russell County 911 dispatcher has graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Mason Grant Loy of Columbia was one of 21 members of Class 146 to graduate from the academy, which trains dispatchers in areas such as roles and responsibilities, phone and radio procedures, crime databases, and more. Loy...
wymt.com
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
lakercountry.com
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown, KY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 1, 1948, in Glasgow, KY. Mother – Dorothy Rabon Alexander, who has preceded him in death. Father – Liston Coffey, who has preceded him in...
lakercountry.com
Donnie Ralph Irwin, age 73, of Russell Springs
Donnie Ralph Irwin, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 73. Born August 21, 1949, in Clinton County, he was a son of the late Shelby and Margie Glover Irwin. Donnie was a former tool & die machinist. He was an avid U of L Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Donnie was of the Christian faith.
lakercountry.com
David Ray Hawkins, age 46, of Hodgenville
David Ray Hawkins, of Hodgenville, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 46 years of age. Born September 18, 1976, in Monticello, he was a son of the late Joyce Hawkins Back. David was a former pet groomer. He was truly a people person and loved his family. David enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping at the Rockhouse.
lakercountry.com
Russell, surrounding counties continue to have low level of COVID spread
Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district continue to be in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A total of 10 Kentucky counties are in the yellow, or medium level of spread and there...
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on multiple charges Saturday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on multiple charges Saturday evening by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 45-year-old Jacqueline Fox was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, and assault fourth degree — domestic violence. Fox was arrested by...
lakercountry.com
Somerset Independent Schools closed this week due to illness
A neighboring school district is shutting down classes this week due to illness. According to a statement released by the school district, Somerset Independent Schools will be closed this week due to students and staff being out due to illness. The school district will technically be closed Monday through Wednesday,...
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
wymt.com
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
Wayne County man lands 15-year sentence for meth trafficking
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
lakercountry.com
Moderate drought conditions remain in our area
There was no change in the drought status in the Lake Cumberland area in the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Index. Russell and the surrounding counties, for the most part, remain in a moderate drought, except for a small portion of northern Adair County and northwestern Casey County, which are in a severe drought.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253. Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
