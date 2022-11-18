ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

'Turn Up the Heat' Marion Women's Club dance gala back for fourth year

By Special to the Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byfrO_0jFUEhM200

Eight Marion County residents are hard at work tapping, swinging, and cha-cha’ing in preparation for the 4th annual “Turn Up the Heat” charity celebrity gala benefiting the Marion Women’s Club & Historic Home, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Women’s Club Member and Gala Dance Captain Doris Schwartz said dancers are already in the process of raising money for the charity fundraiser.

“Dance styles to be performed range from the cha-cha and salsa, to tap, hip hop and jazz,” Schwartz pointed out. “It’s a thrilling fundraiser that always delights a sold-out crowd.”

Dancers for 2023 are Joy Bischoff, OhioHealth; Dana Booker, Peace and Freedom Committee; Vicki Kimmel, Nationwide and president of Pleasant Local Schools board of education; Judy Tong, advocacy and protective services nurse; Gus Comstock, Marion CANDO!; Brent Gorenflo, Marion County Court of Common Pleas; Ben Meddles, Marion Township Fire Department; and Wayne Rowe, The Ohio State University at Marion.

The eight instructors being paired with the dancers and donating their professional services are Melissa Bollinger, Kirk Detweiler, Don Ewell, Trisha Hart, Dustin Rawlins, Nadalee Smith, Sara Stalter, and Eric Julian “EJ” Walker.

Gala celebrity dance judges will give two “Performance Awards” for the top male and female dancers, while the dance celebrity who raises the most funds is declared the overall gala champion.

The 2022 overall champion was Marion realtor Lu Chivington, while Ralph Hill received the Performance Award.

“Of course, the real winner is the Women’s Club Home,” said Nancy E. Hafer, president. “We are facing a $90,000 front porch/foundation renovation project on the historic home, built in 1903, so all funds raised are greatly appreciated.”

A limited number of tickets are available to the public at a cost of $125 each. Tickets are on sale now and can be obtained by contacting any of the dancers or by emailing WomensClubHome@gmail.com. Donations can be made at: MarionCountyFederationOfWomensClub.com/donate.

The mission of the Marion Women’s Club is: “Empowering women and enriching the community while preserving the Historic Home and promoting the Club’s legacy.” The Marion Women’s Club was started in 1895 and continues today with more than 100 members dedicated to its mission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

Matson’s celebrate 77 years

MORROW COUNTY- Gerald and Pauline Matson celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary with family on November 11, 2022 at their home. They were married in Mt. Gilead on November 11, 1945 at the home of her parents, Frank and Alta Rathburn, by Reverend Riggs of the Methodist Church in Marengo, Ohio. Gerald’s parents were Norrick and Nellie Matson of Marengo. Gerald and Pauline built their home on the family farm in Mt. Gilead in the early 50’s, where they raised their six children. They are proud grandparents of 15 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Gerald and Pauline have been members of the Mt. Gilead First Baptist Church for most of their married life.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers renovating Huckleberry House, which serves at-risk teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huckleberry House is used to caring for at-risk and homeless youth in the Columbus community. This time, it's the one getting the helping hand. Huckleberry House's second floor is getting a major makeover by volunteers. The last renovations were done in the 1970s. NARI brought the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio stops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello. Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio

Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
DUBLIN, OH
hometownstations.com

Multiple departments provide aid to residential fire in rural Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - A house was destroyed and the homeowner was injured in an overnight fire near Beaverdam. Firefighters received a call of a residential fire at 9100 Bucher Road around 2 a.m. The two occupants were injured, one is in the intensive care unit, the other was treated for minor injuries. The homeowner credits his CPAP machine for waking him up when the power cut out. The blaze set a neighboring building on fire, which rekindled this morning around 8 o'clock. Beaverdam called in mutual aid from Cairo, Bluffton, and Bath Township to help with the fire.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NPR

When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule

All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
MARION, OH
greaterspringfield.com

Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Urbana Citizen

TIS cuts ribbon on new facility

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed

Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WKYC

Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy