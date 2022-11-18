Remembering Local World War II Heroes: Rene Therriault, James Wilson

WINCHENDON – Things could not have been going much better in the life of 22-year-old Rene Therriault who, during Christmas of 1944, announced that he was engaged to be married to Elizabeth Smith, also of Winchendon.

As a member of the U.S. 15th Air Force, First Lt. Therriault had just been involved in an attack on Hungary that destroyed nine German planes as they were preparing to land at Secregelyes Air Field, some 35 miles southwest of Budapest.

In a letter home to his parents, he announced that he would be returning home in the summer of 1945, with hopes to marry Elizabeth and resume civilian life.

Unfortunately, the return home would not happen after he was reported missing in action on April 11, 1945 in Lusci Planka, Yugoslavia.

This is the continuation of the series Remembering Local World War II Heroes.

First Lt. Rene A. Therriault (1923-1945)

Rene Alfred Therriault was born on Feb. 12, 1923 in Lowell, Mass., the son of Alfred and Helen (Gignac) Therriault. A 1940 graduate of Murdock High School, he was employed at Heywood-Wakefield Company in Gardner and lived at 80 Juniper St., Winchendon.

He volunteered for the Army Air Corps on Jan. 28, 1943 and received his basic training at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. As an Aviation Cadet, he was sent directly to the classification center at Nashville, Tennessee, where he was chosen as potential pilot material.

From there, he later went to an Army Air Forces Training Command Pre-Flight school where he underwent arduous toughening-up exercises and study. He also received further training at Maxwell Field in Alabama; Bainbridge and Richmond Field, both in Georgia, and Bradley Field in Connecticut.

In February of 1944, he received his pilots wings and was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, after studying for two months at the Army Air Forces Advanced Flying School at Marianna, Florida. There, he learned single engine flying tactics and operations.

Therriault was later stationed near Naples, Italy where he flew a two-engine Lightning P-38. Then in June of 1944, he returned home for a furlough to visit his parents, who relocated to Springfield, Mass.

Following that visit, he became a part of the U.S. 15th Air Force where he continued to pilot the Lightning P-38 and completed some 30 missions for which he was awarded the Air Medal and Oak Leaf Cluster. His missions ranged from high altitude escort of heavy bombers attacking Munich and Vienna, to strafing at low level targets in Greece and Yugoslavia.

On April 11, 1945, First Lt. Therriault, a member of the Italy-based Headquarters Detachment, 14th Fighter Group, departed on a strafing mission to Southern Germany.

While piloting his bomber in an attempt to make a drop on a train which was passing below, his plane was apparently hit and he sought a safe place to land the craft. Lt. Therriault was reported missing in action in the vicinity of Lusci Planka, Yugoslavia.

One year later, on April 12, 1946, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Therriault received official word from the Adjutant General’s Office in Washington, D.C. that their son perished in the crash.

The letter pointed out, “While making a pass at a locomotive in the vicinity of Landshut, Germany, your son’s plane sustained damage from enemy aircraft fire. He attempted to reach a friendly base, however, in a radio contact with a fellow officer, your son gave his position and said that he would have to crash land. This occurred at Lusci Palanki, Yugoslavia, approximately 50 miles south of Sisak. No trace has been found of your son since this date.”

The letter went on to point out that full consideration was given to his disappearance including all records and reports.

“In view of the fact that 12 months have now expired without the receipt of evidence to support a continued presumption of survival, the War Department must terminate such absence by a presumptive finding of death.

"I regret the necessity for this message but trust that the ending of a long period of uncertainty may give at least a small measure of consolation. I hope you may find sustaining comfort in the thought that the uncertainty with which war has surrounded the absence of your son has enhanced the honor of his service to his country and of his sacrifice.

"Sincerely yours, Edward F. Witsell, Major General, The Adjutant General of the Army.”

While his parents likely held out hope that he might one day return home, he was listed on the family plot at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield, Mass.

His father died in 1967, while his mother died in 1987.

Pvt. James L. Wilson (1918-1943)

James T. Wilson was born on Dec. 9, 1918 in Winchester, N.H. to Lewis E. and Nellie M. (Brown) Wilson. He came to Winchendon as a young boy and lived with his family on Baldwinville Road.

He joined the army in October of 1942 and was a member of the 372th Military Police Escort Guard Company and stationed in an army camp in Coolidge, Arizona. While there, he was stricken ill and underwent an operation from which he died at the age of 24 on June 5, 1943.

First Sgt. M. A. Shultz, who accompanied the body of the soldier on the 3,300-mile journey from Coolidge, Arizona, to Winchendon, spoke highly of James as to his fine character and conduct and his popularity with his fellow soldiers.

“James was held in high regard by all the members of the command. He was a splendid soldier and an outstanding character,” Shultz said to a reporter in the Winchendon Courier. “His loss will be deeply felt by his many friends. You may rest assured that everything was done for his recovery. I wish to express my own personal sympathy in your loss.”

In addition to his parents, he was survived by a brother Robert, and two sisters, Ruth and Margaret, all of Winchendon. A funeral was held in First Baptist Church with military honors and he was buried in Calvary Cemetery, Winchendon.

