2 men killed in Ohio shooting identified
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified. According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio...
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
Ross County – Woman Assaulted After Allowing Door-to-Door Salesman in Door
ROSS – A woman called 911 and reported a man got aggressive with her after she let him inside her home. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 11/19/22 at approximately 18:55 hours I, Sgt. Champion and Deputy Tatman were dispatched to Lick Run Rd. Upon arrival, Deputies...
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
Adams County prosecutor calls on state authorities to investigate 7-year-old’s alleged rape
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Attorney General Special Prosecutions Section to handle the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl. Back on Sept. 24, Nicole and Darrel Francis say they took...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
Fairfield County – Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit recovers Methamphetamine from traffic stop
[Lancaster Ohio, November 17, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date K9 Deputy Sheriff Lupo and his partner Deputy J. Mann recovered approximately 455 grams (approximately 1 lb.) of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments resulting from a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 188 and Delmont Road.
Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
