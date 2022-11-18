ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Related
WOWK 13 News

2 men killed in Ohio shooting identified

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified. According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Portsmouth Police investigate a double homicide

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are looking into a double homicide. It happened during the early morning hours on Sunday. According to initial reports, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Chillicothe Street outside of...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
cwcolumbus.com

A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
whbc.com

Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit recovers Methamphetamine from traffic stop

[Lancaster Ohio, November 17, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date K9 Deputy Sheriff Lupo and his partner Deputy J. Mann recovered approximately 455 grams (approximately 1 lb.) of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments resulting from a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 188 and Delmont Road.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH

