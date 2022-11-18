ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspired by iconic runner Frank Shorter, Wildcats Race to the States

By Jay Gearan
 4 days ago
GARDNER — Before the state-qualifying cross-country meet last week, the Gardner High boys and girls teams, both aiming for a spot in Saturday’s Division 3 state championship, had a pretty good extra runner on their side — an Olympic marathon gold medal winner.

Frank Shorter, who won the marathon at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich, Germany, is now 75 years old. Of course he didn’t join the Wildcats in the 5K race at Gardner Municipal Golf Course, but he delivered an inspirational pep talk to both teams, and, according to coach Ken Pelletier, helped his runners advance.

With the boys’ fourth-place finish and girls’ second place in Gardner, the Wildcats easily qualified and will toe the line on Saturday at the Div. 3 state championship at Devens. The girls race begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the boys race at 12:15 p.m.

Shorter, who lives in Falmouth, made the trip from the Cape to Gardner thanks to his friendship with Pelletier’s brother, Russ, a former outstanding Gardner High basketball player who also resides in Falmouth and is a member of the running community there.

“Frank was great with the kids,” Coach Pelletier said. “I really believe his talk to them made them push a little harder to get to the states. Actually, the girls’ performance — second place — kind of surprised a lot of people.”

Pelletier added that Shorter was the guest speaker at the teams’ annual awards banquet last Sunday night, and delivered an excellent talk, humbly reflecting on his stellar career and accomplishments, and also praising the efforts of the Gardner runners.

Shorter, who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated four times, and who undoubtedly helped fuel the running boom in the U.S. in the early 1970s, told the Gardner runners to use the team concept as motivation.

“Running as a team is all about caring for your teammates, getting along with them and knowing that you’re running for someone else, not just for yourself,” said Shorter, who said he only jogs and jog-walks these days after having several orthopedic procedures over the years.

Asked if watching a high school race brought back memories of his own younger days in the sport, Shorter said, “Oh the memories flood back — running at Northfield Mt. Hermon and even before that, when I was about 10 years old living in Middletown, New York. I used to run to my elementary school which was about two miles away and then run back home after school. And, all the time, I carried my books with my right arm. We didn’t have backpacks then. In fact, if you watch my running form, especially the way I swing my right arm up and down, you can kind of see where it all came from.”

As for the strategy the Olympic champion imparted to the Wildcats, Shorter said, “I told the Gardner kids to run as if they were all 10 years old again and in a capture the flag game. Go all out.”

At Yale, Shorter, noted for his light-step style, emerged onto the national running scene, winning several NCAA track titles in long-distance races and later a four-time U.S. cross-country champion between 1970-1973.

Shorter’s greatest achievements, though, came as a marathon runner, when he won the gold medal in 1972 and followed with the silver medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. At Munich in 1972, he was the first American winner of the Olympic marathon since 1908. No male U.S. runner has won it since.

“I had a goal and a race strategy in Munich and it turned out to be the right one,” said Shorter, who finished the 26.2-mile event in 2 hours and 12 minutes and 19 seconds, two minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Shorter’s marathon victory came only days after the Munich massacre, when members of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September attacked the Olympic Village, killing two Israeli team members and taking nine more athletes and Israeli team coaches as hostages. All nine hostages, five Black September members and a West German police officer were later killed in a shootout at a military airport 15 miles away.

“I said to my teammate Kenny Moore that the only place the terrorists could still be out would be on the marathon route, but I wasn’t going to think about that,” Shorter said. “If we didn’t compete, if we went home, that would mean they (terrorists) would win.”

A half century later, Shorter a member of the USA National Track and Field Hall of Fame, is proud of his iconic running career, his law degree and his work with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. He’s also grateful to be able to inspire future generations of runners like the 2022 Wildcats, who had a remarkable fall season.

The boys finished the dual meet season unbeaten at 9-0 and also won first place at the Wachusett Invitational and Quabbin Invitational races before capturing the league championship and placing third in the Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association Meet.

The Gardner girls finished 7-2 in dual meets, were runners-up at both the Wachusett and Quabbin Invitational meets and placed third at the CMADA Meet.

“We had the best season in decades,” said team captain Tyler Meunier, the only senior on the boys’ team. “Winning the Wachusett Invitational was very special because Hopedale had won it 12 seasons in a row.”

At the annual team banquet held at the Polish American Citizens Club, Meunier and Krista Bettez won MVP honors, while Bradley Bettez and Olivia Powers received the Coach’s Award.

Michael Gemelli was awarded the top newcomer, while Santos Lavoie and Avah Zelesky were recognized with their respective teams’ most improved award. Kaylee Bettez and Meunier won top academic awards.

In addition, seven runners were named league all-stars: Krista and Kaylee Bettez, Zelesky, Meunier, Noah Johnson, Gemelli and Bradley Bettez.

