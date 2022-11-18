Crestview poised to make noise in Firelands Conference boys basketball in 2022-23

OLIVESBURG — When veteran boys basketball coach John Kurtz was hired at Crestview two years ago, he had his eye on the 2022-23 season.

And for good reason. The Cougars, who went 12-10 last year, return three starters after losing just two to graduation. They bring back the majority of their scoring as they hope to compete in the Firelands Conference, a league the Cougars haven't won since the 1999-2000 season.

Kurtz, who is 28-18 since returning to Crestview, hopes to end that drought.

"We should be competitive in every league game this season," Kurtz said.

The 2022-23 Firelands Conference may be as open as it has ever been. South Central brings back a lot of talent with a new coaching staff, Western Reserve always seems to reload after losing great senior classes. Monroeville had a historic season a year ago and should be right back in the mix. St. Paul is historically good. Mapleton has an up-and-coming group of basketball players and Plymouth and New London are looking to put the 2021-22 season behind them.

But the Cougars may have the strongest team from top to bottom.

Junior Jarek Ringer will take over the point guard duties while senior Heath Kash remains at shooting guard. Sophomore Justice Thompson is expected to crack the starting lineup at small forward and senior Owen Barker, fresh off of an amazing football season, will start at center.

Barker averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds a game as a junior, earning second team All-District 6 honors. Kash added nine points and two rebounds per game, and Ringler 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. They both earned honorable mention All-District 6 honors.

The power forward position is up for the taking.

Kurtz may have the deepest team in program history with eight players outside of the starting five expected to see the floor on any given night.

Senior Adison Reymer joins juniors Brennan Fulk, Dillon Bruner, Same Wells and Grayson Burgess along with sophomores Tyson Ringler and Gavin Barker. Senior Mason Ringler is questionable after playing the entire football season with an ACL injury.

With a very deep roster, the Cougars will work on one thing to begin the season.

"Team chemistry will be our X-factor," Kurtz said.

The Cougars have players who have been at practice since the first day and a group of key contributors who were major factors in a long playoff football run. Getting those two groups meshing early on will be an instrumental part of their early season success. With great athletes who know how to put the team ahead of themselves, the Cougars should have no trouble figuring it all out from within.

The Cougars have just four seniors on the roster, with three expected to play major minutes. The younger players have stepped it up and will look to contribute this season.

"Our younger players have improved a lot and we have a lot of returning players with experience," Kurtz said. "Justice Thompson is a newcomer who will open some eyes this year. We as a coaching staff are excited about his limitless potential."

The Cougars went 8-6 in the Firelands Conference last season and will look to win some of those early league games to set the tone for the rest of the season as the football players get their basketball legs.

The Cougars tip off their season at St. Paul on Dec. 1.

