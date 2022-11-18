United Way initiative to combat absenteeism at Mansfield City Schools

United Way of Richland County Thursday announced a new initiative, to be funded 100% by United Way, that will provide children at Woodland, Spanish Immersion, Springmill STEM and Sherman elementary schools who have good attendance with free field trips to Mansfield and Richland County attractions.

The students will go on field trips to the Mansfield YMCA, the Buckeye Imagination Museum, Mansfield Art Center, the Renaissance Theatre, and the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.

A news conference was held Thursday morning at the United Way of Richland County Office, 3 N.Main St., Suite 303, to introduce its new program initiative with Mansfield City Schools in addressing chronic absenteeism in the school district. Partnering nonprofits all sent a representative to the press event.

Nonprofit agency representatives all said that they look forward to welcoming the students, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to visit these sites.

Holly Christie, director of student support programs at Mansfield City Schools, said students are excited about the competition among classrooms to win the field trips, which will begin in January. Students will get a pizza party and transportation will be provided on the school buses.

Improvements cited in reducing absenteeism rates

Christie said Thursday she did not have statistics on absenteeism at specific elementary schools, but said absenteeism information is being collected over this second grading period, which ends in December, and things are looking up. She said the absenteeism rate is being monitored by the building, grade level and individual classrooms and added that absenteeism is a problem nationwide for schools.

She said a truancy officer is still used in the district to combat absenteeism.

Dates and locations of field trips in Mansfield and Richland County are already set, she added.

Christie said she is excited about the partnership with United Way and the nonprofit agencies to encourage the students to be at school.

"The absenteeism rate did go up. It is a goal for our district, it's in our strategic plan, it is part of our daily functioning to increase attendance across the board," Christie said.

Factors driving absenteeism in the recent past included COVID challenges and now include sickness and transportation issues, the latter of which the district is working to remove barriers.

United Way always looking for ways to make an impact

Dan Varn, executive director of United Way of Richland County, said the agency is always looking to find ways to make an impact in the community without doing things that are being done by others that are being covered by other organizations.

Christie said she reached out to Dan Varn, executive director of United Way of Richland County, for help and "he came up with an idea."

Varn said the initiative by United Way may be expanded in the future to include other Richland County school districts.

United Way of Richland County is a local organization led by local people; members of the boardof directors and allocation members are volunteers. The United Way of Richland County fightsfor the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community.

