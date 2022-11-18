ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

United Way initiative to combat absenteeism at Mansfield City Schools

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4j4i_0jFUEXTe00

United Way of Richland County Thursday announced a new initiative, to be funded 100% by United Way, that will provide children at Woodland, Spanish Immersion, Springmill STEM and Sherman elementary schools who have good attendance with free field trips to Mansfield and Richland County attractions.

The students will go on field trips to the Mansfield YMCA, the Buckeye Imagination Museum, Mansfield Art Center, the Renaissance Theatre, and the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.

A news conference was held Thursday morning at the United Way of Richland County Office, 3 N.Main St., Suite 303, to introduce its new program initiative with Mansfield City Schools in addressing chronic absenteeism in the school district. Partnering nonprofits all sent a representative to the press event.

Nonprofit agency representatives all said that they look forward to welcoming the students, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to visit these sites.

Holly Christie, director of student support programs at Mansfield City Schools, said students are excited about the competition among classrooms to win the field trips, which will begin in January. Students will get a pizza party and transportation will be provided on the school buses.

Improvements cited in reducing absenteeism rates

Christie said Thursday she did not have statistics on absenteeism at specific elementary schools, but said absenteeism information is being collected over this second grading period, which ends in December, and things are looking up. She said the absenteeism rate is being monitored by the building, grade level and individual classrooms and added that absenteeism is a problem nationwide for schools.

She said a truancy officer is still used in the district to combat absenteeism.

Dates and locations of field trips in Mansfield and Richland County are already set, she added.

Christie said she is excited about the partnership with United Way and the nonprofit agencies to encourage the students to be at school.

"The absenteeism rate did go up. It is a goal for our district, it's in our strategic plan, it is part of our daily functioning to increase attendance across the board," Christie said.

Factors driving absenteeism in the recent past included COVID challenges and now include sickness and transportation issues, the latter of which the district is working to remove barriers.

United Way always looking for ways to make an impact

Dan Varn, executive director of United Way of Richland County, said the agency is always looking to find ways to make an impact in the community without doing things that are being done by others that are being covered by other organizations.

Christie said she reached out to Dan Varn, executive director of United Way of Richland County, for help and "he came up with an idea."

Varn said the initiative by United Way may be expanded in the future to include other Richland County school districts.

United Way of Richland County is a local organization led by local people; members of the boardof directors and allocation members are volunteers. The United Way of Richland County fightsfor the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

One Church sparks joy for foster teens in Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio — Tis' the season of giving, but some children get overlooked during this time of year: foster teens. One Church in Gahanna has been collecting $25 gift cards for foster teens since 2019. The outreach is for every foster teen in the state, but the need has...
GAHANNA, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drinking Water warning in Bucyrus

Contaminants may have entered the Bucyrus City water supply. BUCYRUS—Due to a water main break or depressurization, contaminants that may cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People on SOUTH SANDUSKY AVE FROM MARION ROAD TO EAST SOUTHERN AVE should take the following precautions:. DO NOT...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion

BUCYRUS—Diamond Wipes International announced that they have completed a nearly five-million-dollar project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ. “Diamond Wipes is growing, and the Bucyrus location generates about 20%...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

MARMET contributes more reward money for the capture of Marquis DeShun Adams

MARION—The Marion Police Department would like to announce that the MARMET Drug Task Force Board of Directors has decided to contribute an additional $2,500.00 to the $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for information that leads to the arrest of Marquis DeShun Adams in this case. There is a currently a warrant out for Adams’ arrest for homicide.
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family. However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way. For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bus involved in minor injury crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
MARION COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Animals removed from farm in Ashland County

Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy