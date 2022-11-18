ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County real estate transfers Oct. 22-28

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
Alliance

Carriage Arms LLC from Carriage Arms Alliance LLC, 1720 Carriage Lane, $2,900,000.

Dennis Christopher R & Jacquelyn M from Clunk Kathleen S, parcel 113096 Oakwood Dr, $40,000.

Ganni Anthony & Sherry from Caserta Joyce A, 1201 Fernwood BLVD, $256,000.

Hobbs Jacob A from Rauvola Connie L & Michelle L, 1392 S Linden Ave, $162,000.

Kamm Enterprises LLC from Lincoln James R & Lee A, 1126 S Linden Ave, $29,000.

Lucas Holly N & Kevin from Gavozzi Theodore, 1696 S Arch Ave, $79,900.

Lucas Holly N & Kevin from Gavozzi Theodore, parcel 100620 Arch Ave S, $79,900.

Roden Jacob William & Davis Sophie Marie from Von Heldt Michele A, 1064 Homestead Ave, $98,500.

Sipos Property Solutions LLC from Seabolt Kathryn L Nka Kelly Kathryn L, 129 E Market St, $13,310.

W Lagoon 21 LLC from Anderson Susan C Trustee, 2128 Tanglewood Ave, $1,075,000.

W Lagoon 21 LLC from Anderson Susan C Trustee, 2144 Tanglewood Ave, $1,075,000.

Bethlehem Township

Ashton Brian P from Wade Matthew J & Snyder-Wade Jamie M, parcel 10006101 Brinker St SW, $80,000.

Miner Eddie & Karen from Clapper Rodney L & Patricia A, parcel 1101017 Mombasa Ave, $14,700.

Miner Eddie & Karen from Clapper Rodney Lee & Patricia Ann, parcel 1101016 Mombasa Ave, $14,700.

Canal Fulton

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company from Nettle Donna M & Gary John, 127 Locust St S, $46,000.

Office Worx LLC from Patriot Hardscape Solutions Inc, 206 Cherry St E, $170,000.

Steurer Lawrence & Antoinette & Hammond from Simon Suzanne M, 908 Barents Dr, $226,000.

Canton

1124 Mckinley LLC from Vmac Holdings LLC, 507 Richard PL NW, $15,000.

Abantagelo Evelyn & Daniel from Shaw Lee, 1520 11th St NW, $32,700.

Atlas Ohio Re LLC from Egan Patrick J & Carole A, 3130 13th St NW, $120,000.

Axelband Marcy A from Valot Daniel A & Eitelman Mary Susan, 955 Raff Rd SW, $95,000.

Boston Joshua from Wallace Diana, 1213 Maryland Ave SW, $60,000.

Carroll Jennifer L & Hilliard Annalisa M from Miller Ian T & Ellen R, 124 21st St NE, $152,000.

Cedillo Raul Antonio Diaz from Limron Gale L & Dennis J, 1624 Pontius PL NE, $7,500.

Coblentz David L & Betty from Ravan Ohio LLC, 1355 Yale Ave NW, $83,000.

Condell Oliver from Savage Sean C & Julie A, 513 Alta PL NW, $55,000.

Corn Katrina L from Mehilis Ryan, 1237 Perkins Ave NW, $111,000.

Dillon Amanda E from Scroggs Clinton B Jr & Lori J, 3101 7th St SW, $75,000.

Dinarda LLC from Arnold Carol L, 1249 15th St NW, $10,500.

Dinarda LLC from Cameron Frederick W, 710 5th St NW, $1,000.

Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO from Black Pearl Property Investments LLC, 408 15th St NE, $36,000.

Finney Jonathan Ray from Bogue David N, 1501 Garfield Ave SW, $3,800.

Flipping Amazing Homes LLC from Perez John E & Fabynick Patricia, 1257 Perkins Ave NW, $48,750.

Fonte Anthony B from Fonte John D & Anthony B, 710 Clarendon Ave NW, $32,000.

Fonte Anthony B from Fonte John D & Anthony B, parcel 213175 Milton CT NW, $32,000.

Harden Homes LLC from Northwest Canton Properties LLC, 2830 3rd St NW, $28,000.

Hite Jeffrey A Jr from Oryszak Susan, 2113 Rowland Ave NE, $64,000.

Isles Rennae M & Waderker Myron A & from Isles Rennae M & Waderker Myron A Jr & T, 1812 14th St SE, $6,300.

Jacobo Janet Del Carmen Q from Madison Trust Co Custodian, 1452 St Elmo Ave NE, $29,000.

Kanam John M from Diezman Ronald G Jr, 1243 Oxford Ave NW, $39,600.

King Willam P from Fakelis Kostadinos J, 712 12th St NW, $11,250.

King Willam P from Sirgo Realty, 1121 High Ave NW, $33,750.

King Willam P from Sirgo Realty, 1125 High Ave NW, $33,750.

King Willam P from Sirgo Realty, 706 12th St, $33,750.

Klausner David B from Adkins Amy S, 336 Harter Ave NW, $127,500.

Lamell Funeral Home Inc from Bruening Shepler Associates Inc, parcel 400889 Sherrick Rd SE, $37,000.

Lin Yuan from Lin Nan, 1210 Marion Ave SW, $39,700.

Lowery John Paul from Sakellariou John & Vicky, 4011 Shanabruck Ave NW, $174,900.

Martino Alexander W from Pryor Deshia, 307 31st St NW, $140,000.

Mercer Michelle R from Fuentes Jaime & Candy, 3447 Tuscarawas St W, $174,900.

Minor Patricia A from Plotts Donald & Angela, parcel 225798 31st St NE, $15,000.

Molina Mason from Blyer Roger L, 3057 Grove PL SW, $55,000.

Pay N Stay Rentals LLC from SFRS LLC, 2010 18th St NE, $46,000.

Phillips Jerry Lynn Jr from Metz Carolyn L, 2119 Maple Ave NE, $48,500.

Premier Homes Inc from Alexander John P Jr, 2701 Crown PL NW, $32,500.

Premier Homes Inc from Sapphire Properties of Ohio LLC, 2112 11th St SW, $80,000.

Quintero Juaquinta from Danko John D, 2901 9th St NW, $57,200.

SFR3-080 LLC from Gross Joanna L, 1031 Dartmouth Ave SW, $47,500.

SFR3-080 LLC from Weaver Phillip A & Loretta J, 2229 10th St SW, $60,000.

SMJD Properties LLC from JD Real Estate Investments Inc, 2433 Cleveland Ave SW, $600,000.

So Will I Properties LLC from Cutshall Crystal, 611 Hartung PL NE, $20,000.

Spicer Andwin D from Spicer Andwin D, 202 Belden Ave SE, $14,100.

Spicer Andwin D from Spicer Andwin D, 202 Belden Ave SE, $4,700.

Spicer Andwin D from Spicer Tracy Bess & Crystal & Rodger & M, 202 Belden Ave SE, $4,700.

the Bank of New York Mellon from Mcpherson Thomas E & Heather, 644 Wertz Ave SW, $34,840.

US Bank National Association Trustee from Williams Cody C, 2411 10th St NW, $20,000.

West Tyra Y from West Debra J, 347 30th St NW, $75,000.

Zajkovski Nikola from Witham Bruce E, 1516 28th St NW, $70,000.

Zeeva Realty LLC from Top Realty Enterprises LLC, 1623 Bryan Ave SW, $214,900.

Zeeva Realty LLC from Top Realty Enterprises LLC, 311 Schwalm Ave NE, $214,900.

Zeus Equities LLC from J & S Housing LLC, 1214 Woodward PL NW, $116,500.

Zeus Equities LLC from J & S Housing LLC, parcel 242382 Shorb Ave NW, $116,500.

Canton Township

Brown Janet & Patricia from Hume Matthew C, 3412 Bobby Ave SW, $221,100.

Elgafy Kareem & Al-Jumaily Amna from Beamer Roy C & Brahler Paula, 1365 Cascade Cir W, $273,500.

Jett Kenneth from Jett Jennifer, 204 Dallas PL SE, $1,000.

Leggett Properties LLC from Cyclamen Limited Partnership, 4822 Cleveland Ave SE, $207,000.

Lough Shawn L & Rinehart Shelly B & from Lakosh Christal H, 805 46th St SW, $169,900.

March Victor W from Contrel Corporation, 1331 Cascade Cir NW, $225,000.

Marcum Jacob P from Nolan Karen & John L, 126 43rd St SW, $155,000.

Smith John C from Burns Pamela K Trustees, 4600 Central Ave SE, $90,000.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association from Parsons Todd & Michele, 414 Cole Ave SE, $42,000.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association from Parsons Todd & Michele, parcel 1302733 Charlotte Ave SE, $42,000.

Jackson Township

BG Custom Homes Inc from Ohio Vedic Homes LLC, parcel 1630473 Springlake Rd NW, $123,025.

Broom Devon M & Bizup Katherine D from Harrison Jason D, 1204 Plymouth St NW, $170,000.

Contreras Lorenzo Oliver Daniel from Ditmore Debra & Schlatt Bonnie, 3976 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $253,500.

Elliott Josh & Lauren from Altieri Bruce E & Jennifer L &, 5410 East BLVD NW, $370,000.

Gross Matthew James & Jamie R from Arras Leonard D & Rohrbough Cynthia L, 7248 Wren Ave NW, $325,000.

Jaroszyk Sarah from Slusser Austin J, 1049 Taggart St NW, $120,000.

Linghoel Arden R & Lisa A from Matako Rose M & Rosa, parcel 1606957 Pinelane St NW, $5,000.

Moss Anthony J & Sara M from Ressler Robert L III & Julie A, 3904 Dartmouth Ave NW, $271,000.

Paris Matthew v from Campanelli Properties Inc, 4429 Fulton Dr NW Unit 8, $74,000.

Riadi Ramzi & Sweis Ranny from Monigold Sean A & Michele N, 3575 Perry Dr NW, $175,000.

Schulman Brian A from Brubach Scott D & Leone Kerry L, 7343 Shadyview St NW, $275,000.

Skakun Christine & James from Hurless Ryan Douglass Aka Ryan D, 5798 Old Bridge Ave NW, $472,500.

Vottero Frank & Stacy from Arnold Mark J & Kathleen S, 4126 Glenmoor Rd NW, $620,000.

Wenner Douglas Arthur & Lori from Boord Carol J Trustee, 8135 Fulton Dr NW, $411,000.

Wenner Douglas Arthur & Lori from Boord Donald J & Carol J, parcel 1617504 Fulton Dr NW, $411,000.

Zavvie Powerbuyer LLC from Oswald Barry W & Hayek Mai B, 6750 Thornbriar St NW, $400,000.

Lake Township

Borda Ranier & Boufford Alessandra N from Attawala Sahil P & Anisha Bhatia, 8348 Greenock Dr NW, $656,000.

Boyer II Donnie Lee & Krista Marie Co TT from Schlabach Karen E, 11121 Geib Ave NE, $625,000.

Brady Jeremy & Dobbins Anna from Comeione Patrick J & Debra A, 11540 Basswood Ave NW, $222,400.

Cheshire Jason M & Crystal D from Pavlak Kyle & Staci, 321 Leighfield LN NE, $724,900.

Eisele Gary & Louann from Garner Valerie A, 13045 Williamsburg Ave NW, $260,000.

Luong Ngoc Nu & Tram Vinh Quoc from the Lake Woodland Properties LLC, parcel 10014166 Woodlands Glen Ave, $80,000.

Mcguire Mark & Kathryn from Miller Sean A & Hannah E, 2455 Edison St NW, $155,000.

Pavlak Kyle S & Staci from Fluharty Richard A & Jessica L, 3888 Edison St NE, $730,000.

Postlethwaite Brady D from Harris Kevin M & Marie L, 12844 Hoover Ave NW, $215,000.

Rapier Rachel Jean & Daniel from Hayes Michele Ynonne, 1327 Countryside Cir NE, $230,000.

Ray Derek S & Tara L from Mogadore Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10013972 Lake Center St NW, $92,400.

Shearer Phillip J & Ashley N from Lake O Pines LLC, parcel 10010696 White Pine Ave NE, $160,000.

Sommers Kerry from Gager Daniel T & Angela M, parcel 2206252 Estate Ave NW, $60,000.

Uppal Parminder Singh from Mogadore Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10013970 Lake Center St NW, $92,400.

Lawrence Township

Barron Shane from Markwell Walter & Judy K, 11320 Braddock St NW, $224,900.

Harris Aaron & Schnegg Kaitlin from Blose Thomas S & Layne Carol A, 8625 Akron Ave NW, $205,000.

Hughes Jeffery L from Abner Melanie, 4287 Manchester Ave NW #2, $2,000.

Lexington Township

Dawson Amy E from Anstine Michael R & Jill A Co-Trustees, 12080 German Church St NE, $477,250.

Gatrell Ali N from Your Forever Home LLC, 1754 S Sawburg Rd, $260,000.

Kungle Alek & Johnson John from Calderwood-Busson Carol, 12220 German Church St NE, $77,000.

Marteney Diane C from Barth C Andrew, 11751 Walnut Ave NE, $56,700.

Louisville

Knapp Jody L & Jeffrey A from Matako Rosa, 1607 Vantage Dr, $216,000.

Lumley Zachary & Tia from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 344 E Reno Dr, $294,905.

Malt LLC from ZBR Properties LLC, 1135 N Chapel St, $83,000.

Miller Emily N & Christian J from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 346 E Reno Dr, $309,995.

Marlboro Township

Pavelko Vincent A & Blakney Lynsi A from Greco Sonja J, 11192 Miller Ave NE, $228,000.

Massillon

Barbee Dylan Ray from Marcum Jacob, 2200 Oak Ave SE, $119,000.

Bartuseck Karen L from Payne Mary E, 2360 Urbana Ave SE, $244,000.

Baumgartner Angela from Midatlantic Ira LLC FBO Sachs Phillip E, 528 Lincoln Way E, $170,000.

Berkey Michael W & Beth A from Teets David S, 135 22nd St SE, $83,500.

Chase Tanya from Zambrano Rosaelda, 1850 Bloominghills PL SE, $175,000.

Demetre Alysa from MD Enterprises of Apple Creek Inc, 20 Limbach PL SW, $82,000.

Diehl Cheyanne Page from Gorby William E, 1425 Walnut Rd SW, $140,000.

Diehl Cheyanne Page from Gorby William E, parcel 602705 Niles St SW, $140,000.

Frank Thomas & Brenda from Aylward Constance, 411 Sheri Ave NE, $231,000.

Keister Garin from Maier Rod, 1217 Hankins Rd NE, $4,000.

Mencin Robert M & Patricia J from Smith Nicole A, 1955 Wales Rd NE, $255,000.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust from Trubey Twilda M, 622 Federal Ave NE, $64,000.

Osterfield John M & Sarah A from Vrotsos Jeffery J, 1824 Stoner Ave NE, $170,000.

Poole Mason A from Schlabach Steven L, parcel 604922 Thorne Ave NE, $160,000.

Poole Mason A from Schlabach Steven, 225 3rd St NE, $160,000.

Price Christina & Roger L Jr from Woodson Jermaine L, 50 Marion Ave SE, $125,000.

Radford James D & Katherine B from Butchko Michael A Ttee, 1958 Colonial Pkwy NE, $221,000.

Ray Keyona v from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 75 Marion SE, $160,000.

SMJD Properties LLC from JD Real Estate Investments Inc, 256 Erie St S, $600,000.

SMJD Properties LLC from JD Real Estate Investments Inc, 48 2nd St SE, $600,000.

Wells Fargo Bank Na from May Melvin, 2522 Harsh Ave SE, $69,378.

Wells Fargo Bank Na from May Melvin, parcel 615207 Virginia St SE, $69,378.

Nimishillen Township

CJ&B Family Enterprises & from Begue Pauline L, 6108 Easton St, $83,500.

Gooch Terry L III & Nyland Jessica D from Flanigan Kelly M, 2930 Swallen Ave, $182,000.

KC Developers LLC from Tack Alan G & Mary J, 6425 Georgetown St NE, $70,400.

Skolosh Mark T & Michael & Lizbeth & from Skolosh Etal, 7486 Schmucker Ave NE, $433,000.

Skolosh Mark T & Michael & Lizbeth & from Skolosh Etal, parcel 3308635 Beech St NE, $433,000.

North Canton

Hoberg William L & Uhlir Shelley from Hall James S & Melanie A, 518 Wise Ave SE, $194,900.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association from Jones Judith A, 216 Parkview Ave NW, $109,500.

Johns Robert G from Robinett Jason L & Brett A & Dustin L TT, 2 Lasalle CT SE 2L, $399,000.

Jones Ashley from Motts Nicole R, 486 Fair Oaks Ave NW, $177,000.

Kamerer Mitchell from RLH Properties LLC, 911 Portage St NW, $218,000.

Leist Cynthia Faye & Jeffrey E from Ryan Susan K, 1376 Castlewood Ave SW, $177,000.

Martin 3 LLC from Shively Jeffrey S &Victoria L, 202 Viking St NW, $118,357.

Smith Bruce F from Angione William R, 1265 Monterey BLVD NW, $35,000.

Trainer Kathi from Baxter Gerald A, 217 Maplecrest St SW, $190,000.

Osnaburg Township

Brady Nicole & Scott from Parks Norman C & Stephanie L, 2090 Woodland Park Ave SE, $200,000.

Brady Nicole & Scott from Parks Norman C & Stephanie L, parcel 3701831 Woodland Park Rd SE, $200,000.

Fonte Anthony Blake from Fonte John Dominic & Anthony Blake, 343 Bundy Ave E, $79,300.

Knight Robert H III & Sviatlana N from Collective Development Firm LLC, 8032 Georgetown St NE, $255,000.

Paris Township

Boyes Virginia & Martin Dennis from PDL Services Inc, parcel 4103532 Lincoln St SE, $18,000.

Evans Jeffery & Diane from Hosterman Douglas G Deborah L TSTES/DOU, 805 E Lincoln Way, $250,000.

Sturgeon Jesus & Myers John W from First National Bankof Canton, 123 N Main St, $220,000.

Perry Township

Alonso Karina from Monigold Michele N Trustee, 1110 Louisa Marie Ave NW, $223,884.

Brown Michael Lee from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 5005 Piccadilly Ave SW, $152,000.

Cottle Alexander F from Lapsland LLC, 208 Wrexham Ave SW, $109,900.

Eckels Gary & Sandra from Yanke Tiffany A & Horner Jennifer K, 3044 Chippendale St NW, $160,000.

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO from the Gursky General Partnership, 4639 Tuscarawas St W, $205,000.

Glenn Sandra M & Sickels Frederick D from Brumfield Fred A & Katie A, 4938 14th St SW, $120,000.

Harmon Craig M from Cavelli Doris M, 6275 Ridgewood St SW, $175,000.

Hill Gary M & Lott John H from Lopez Carlos J, 1014 Genoa Ave SW, $145,000.

Knight Rick from Vlacovsky Joshua, parcel 4319495 Fairlane Ave SW, $10,000.

Marsh Seth from Marsh Seth & Stillwell Jeremy S, 722 Jackson Ave NW, $108,800.

Miller Tricia M from Schiller Michael D, 5843 Drenta Cir SW, $160,000.

Plunkett Robert Eugene & Rosemarie & from Peterson Mark, 720 Mohawk Ave NW, $220,000.

Reese Sarah E & Venables Shayne M from Ickes Susan K, 226 Locke Ave NW, $82,000.

Stevens Johnathan & Samantha from Morris Adam D, 8584 Henry Ave SW, $188,000.

Wade Michelle L & Jason A from Stutzman Daniel & Rosanna, 6101 Skylark St SW, $196,000.

Pike Township

Canton Mobile Home Park from Tammac Holdings Corporation, 2512 Berkshire Dr SW, $60,000.

Taylor Heather A from Youtsey Natalie M, 5716 Grand Blanc SW, $1,000.

Thouvenin Cindy L & Hendrix Sierra M from Mcvicker Gary P, 6700 East Sparta Ave SE, $74,800.

Plain Township

Aleshire Joshua & Lauren from Durig Andrew & Gabriela, 3717 Middlebranch Ave NE, $199,900.

Allman Rickey Lee & Meoldy Kaye from Kepp Edward C & Susan L, 3200 Cloverhurst St NE, $335,000.

Brooks Woodrow A from Chapman Maria, 2534 Kingswood St NE, $171,000.

Conaway John K & Renee from Wood Jonathan B & Roman Elizabeth, 3031 Chaucer Dr NE, $245,000.

Dunn Victoria L from Ondo Michael J., 3921 Middlebranch Ave NE, $130,000.

Frank Sean & Pryor Deshia from Stutz Justin C & Kimberly R, 4000 Eaton Rd NW, $250,000.

Heighway James Charles & Brittany Ann from Doege Corrine J, 2200 Chestnut Hill St NW, $311,000.

Kirouac Joel from Holb Susan Ttee, parcel 5210260 Rolling Ridge Rd NE, $20,000.

Knight John J IV from Sheets Brent A, 4439 Harrison Ave NW, $102,500.

Mossybirch Investments LLC from Clark Becky, 3007 31st St NE, $64,350.

Mossybirch Investments LLC from Clark Becky, parcel 5212966 Maxine Ave NE, $64,350.

Robertson Matthew D from Alexander Hayley & Robertson Matthew D, 1087 Shelley St NE, $76,500.

Smith Kenneth Dale Jr from Thomas Shawn M & Jessica, 3745 Bellwood Dr NW, $215,000.

St. Clair Vanora Ttee from Chadima Joshua P & Springer Kelcie A, 7975 Chatham Ave NW, $276,000.

Taylor Lance & Rebecca from Conaway John K & Wentzel Renee, 2866 Sharonwood Ave NW, $234,000.

Wagner Cynthia from Schenk Mark & Church Ashley, 3437 Fulton Dr NW, $288,900.

Sugarcreek Township

Miller David Lee from Wiles Darrell, 153 4th St SE, $48,000.

Mullet Deborah C & Norma C from Troyer Ruthann, 13769 Lawnfield St SW, $200,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Meier Curtis from Brannan Patrick M, 2898 Gage St SW, $17,000.

Reedy Kylynne M & Adam C from Smith Jr Donald W & Dawn M & Steward, 2425 Bellevue Ave SW, $180,000.

Washington Township

Truex Wesley Ryan from Rich II Harold S, 4140 Parks Ave, $185,000.

Truex Wesley Ryan from Rich II Harold S, parcel 7900002 Parks Ave NE, $185,000.

