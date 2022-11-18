ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

H.S. Girls Basketball Preview: Area teams loaded with talent

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
LANCASTER – The high school girls' basketball season tips off this weekend, and there is no shortage of storylines heading into what should be an exciting season for area teams.

There is a lot of talent returning from teams that had outstanding seasons a year ago, so it should make for an exciting year.

Berne Union, which has won three consecutive Mid-State League-Cardinal Division titles and three straight Central District Division IV championships, returns three big-time players in seniors Sophia Kline, Baylee Mirgon and Abbi Evans. Kline is one of the top players in the state as she was named Player of the Year in the MSL, District 11 and Central District, as well as being selected first team All-Ohio.

Expect the Rockets to once again be in the mix of things when it comes to deciding who wins the league and making another deep tournament run.

After finishing a game below .500, Lancaster should be much improved, mainly because of the experience and depth the Lady Gales have returning.

Bloom-Carroll lost some key pieces from its district runner-up team, but the Bulldogs have plenty of talent returning, including junior point guard Emily Bratton, who was the MSL-Buckeye Division, District 11 and Central District Division II Player of the Year, as well as being named first team All-Ohio.

The Bulldogs fell just short of winning a league title a year ago and should be right back competing for the top spot again this season.

After going 22-3, winning the MSL-Buckeye Division title and finishing as Division II Southeast district runner-up, Fairfield Union is once again expected to have a big season. The Falcons have several key players returning to compete for another league title and make an even deeper run in the tournament.

Fisher Catholic is another team with high expectations after reaching the district final game a year ago. The Irish are loaded with experience, and the big question is can they unseat Berne Union as league champs?

Liberty Union will be bolstered by the return of senior guard Abbie Riddle, who missed all last season because of a knee injury. She has committed to play at Bowling Green State University.

After having to cancel last season because they didn’t have enough players, Millersport returns to the fold, led by coach Mike Miller.

Area Girls Basketball Capsules

LANCASTER

Coach: Dusty Miller (seventh season)

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division

Last year’s record: 11-12

Returning letter-winners: Peyton Wilson, Sr.; Kara Weaver, Sr.; Avery Westbrooks, Sr.; Jena Grabans, Jr.; Kylie Phillips, Jr.; Chandler Crowell, Jr.; Kylee Johnson, Jr; Emalene Chevalier, Soph.; Kylan Pugh, Soph.

Key losses: Rylee Patrick

Key Newcomers: Lily Stoughton, Soph.; Molly Stedman, Fr.

Coach Miller’s take: “We have an exciting group, and the majority are returners from last season. Our girls are highly competitive and motivated this coming season. The girls will be fun to watch with the competitiveness they bring every day. It will be a great mix of young players and experienced players. They know the most important thing is to be there for each other, to be where we want to be at the end of the season.”

BLOOM-CARROLL

Coach: A.J. Ireland (fourth season)

Conference: Mid-State League-Buckeye Division

Last year’s record: 19-7 (D-II district runner-up)

Returning letterwinners: Emily Bratton, Jr..; Alyssa Brown, Sr.; Marissa Wilkinson, Jr.; Emma Seagraves, Sr.; Natalie Lang, Jr.; Sophia Haughn, Sr.

Key losses: Reese Pittman, Logan Hardacre, Kloey Webb, Ciara Blankenship.

Key Newcomers: Tessa Brooks, Soph.; Charlie Conrad, Soph., Emma Sorrell, Soph.; Adyson Luke, Soph.; Whitney Passon, Fr.

Coach Ireland’s take: “The team has worked all offseason and we are excited to get the season started and compete all year long. This is a great group is full of extremely coachable and hard-working players.”

BERNE UNION

Coach: Matt Little (fourth season)

Conference: Mid-State League-Cardinal Division

Last year’s record: 18-6 (MSL and district champions)

Returning letter-winners: Sophia Kline, Sr.; Abbi Evans, Sr.; Baylee Mirgon, Sr.; Hannah Brown, Sr.

Key losses: Mina Gronbach and Lauren Groves.

Key Newcomers: Olivia Cooper, Jr.; Morgan Cutright, Sr.; Mia Hintz, Jr.

Coach Little’s take: “As always, we should be strong on the defensive end and hope that our defense and experience will lead us.”

FISHER CATHOLIC

Coach: Ben Bethel (fourth season)

Conference: Mid-State League-Cardinal Division

Last year’s record: 16-7 (2nd in MSL; district runners-up)

Returning letter-winners: Ellie Bruce, Jr.; Voni Bethel, Jr.; Ava Albert, Jr.; Jayda Dixon, Jr.; Averie Bruce, Sr.; Emma McCrady, Sr.

Key losses: Brooke Vogel.

Key Newcomers: Vanessa Funk, Soph.; Sydney Ellis, Soph., Charli Gillum, Soph.; Sydney Snoke, Fr.

Coach Bethel’s take: “This year’s team gained lots of experience last year. After only losing one senior, our team is primed and ready to have a great season. Some highlight non-league games are Waterford, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Amanda-Clearcreek, Bishop Ready and Bexley. The MSL-Cardinal was very strong last season and should be really strong this season. We feel that we should compete in every game this season.”

FAIRFIELD UNION

Coach: Ryan Montgomery (second season)

Conference: Mid-State League-Buckeye Division

Last year’s record: 22-3 (MSL-Buckeye champions, SE D-II district runner-up)

Returning letter-winners: Nicole Terry, Sr.; Isabella Neal, Sr.; Elly Lewis, Jr.; Christian Thompson, Soph.; Jillian Wilkinson, Sr.

Key losses: Hannah Rauch, Claire Cooperider, Brenna Reed, Brooke Holt, Addison Sharp.

Key Newcomers: Jillian Bennett, Sr.; Emma Caton, Jr.; Averey Cottrill, Soph.; Alexis Leith, Soph.; Sam Sattler, Soph., Jill Cooperider, Soph., Taylor Smeck, Fr.; Maycee Martindale, Fr.; Taylor McCrady, Fr.

Coach Montgomery’s take: “We graduated five solid seniors that all contributed to our MSL title run last season. We return four main contributors and a lot of athletic underclassmen. The defense will be tough to replace but the current girls are working hard and competing with one another every day to prepare for the title defense as the MSL is really talented this season.”

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK

Coach: Tim Leist (third year)

Conference: Mid-State League-Buckeye Division

Last year’s record: 15-9 (district semifinal)

Returning letterwinners: Emily Buckley, Sr.; Grace Davis, Jr.; Hailey Sowers, Jr.; Rachel Weaver, Jr.; Megan Tooill, Sr.; Addy Pugh, Jr.

Key losses: Sara Sharp and Abby Carver.

Key Newcomers: Taylor Evans, Fr.; Allie Leist, Soph.

Coach Leist’s take: “We took a big step last year winning 15 games and we had a good offseason. We are hoping to take the next step this year. Very excited about the returning players and newcomers.

MILLERSPORT

Coach: Mike Miller (first season)

Conference: Mid-State League-Cardinal Division

Last year’s record: No team last season

Returning letter-winners: Emily Blevins, Jr.; Lexi Barch, Jr.; Roni Raver, Jr.; Emma Raver, Soph.

Key losses: N/A

Key Newcomers: Zarah Roby, Fr.; Kendyl Bonkowski, Fr.; Jenna Schilling, Fr.; Meghan Bruckmeyer, Soph.; Rose Barker, Fr.; Megan Wiles, Sr.; Alizah Henderson, Sr.

Coach Miller’s take: “Obviously, missing a full season last year is a setback for the Lakers’ program, but this group of student-athletes is dedicated and committed to hard work in re-establishing a presence in the MSL-Cardinal Division.”

(Editor’s note: Information was not received from Liberty Union or Fairfield Christian Academy).

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

