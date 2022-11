Throughout the current offseason, we’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. J.J. Matijevic is a six-foot, 206 lb. lefty-hitting first baseman from Latrobe, PA. Born on November 14, 1995, he was first taken in the 2014 draft in the 22nd round by the Boston Red Sox. He decided instead to matriculate to the University of Arizona, and three years later was picked in the second round by Houston. Taken with the 75th overall choice, Matijevic is the 22nd player to make the majors after being taken at that spot. Tino Martinez leads the group with 29.0 WAR. Matijevic signed with the Astros to an initial contract that included at $700,000 signing bonus.

