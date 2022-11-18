Read full article on original website
Speaker Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top
Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor. "I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump's rhetoric on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump. So Help Me God is the kind of polished life story that is often a preliminary for a presidential run, which Pence is considering. Coincidentally or not, the book's release date, Nov. 15, was exactly the date that Trump declared his run for the presidency in 2024.
How GOP state supreme court wins could change state policies and who runs Congress
In the next year, state courts around the country will weigh in on abortion rights, redistricting and voting access. Unlike U.S. Supreme Court justices, who are appointed, many state supreme court justices just went through an election. The midterms resulted in few shakeups, but GOP wins in Ohio and North Carolina Supreme Court tee up changes to the legal landscape in those states.
Why won’t Gov. Doug Ducey defend Arizona elections and condemn threats against officials?
A week ago Gov. Doug Ducey called Democrat Katie Hobbs to congratulate her for having won the election to be Arizona’s next governor. Since then, losing candidate Kari Lake and the MAGA/QAnon conspiracy wing of the Republican Party have continued to spread lies, discord and unfounded rumors about election fraud. ...
New Zealand lawmakers will vote on whether to lower the national voting age to 16
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Her announcement came hours after the country's Supreme Court ruled that not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination.
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department's investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well...
Biography traces public support for J. Edgar Hoover in most of his 48 years in power
For nearly half a century, J. Edgar Hoover presided over the FBI with an iron fist. His career began with a wave of anti-communist raids in 1919. It ended during the presidency of his friend Richard Nixon. The modern public image of Hoover conjures an old man in a dark...
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
On the eve of the holiday season, workers at the heart of the supply chain are once again threatening to strike. Four freight rail unions, with a combined membership of close to 60,000 rail workers, have voted down the five-year contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration back in September. The latest rejection came Monday from the largest of the unions, representing some 28,000 conductors, brakemen, and yardmen.
Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist
I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
