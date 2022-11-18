ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Save Rochester to donate Thanksgiving baskets to families of homicide victims

By George Gandy, Zach Williams
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester, Inc. has teamed up with the Rochester Police Department for this year’s Turkey Angels campaign.

The mission of the campaign, according to officials, is to deliver Thanksgiving baskets to the families of homicide victims. These baskets include a turkey, rice, beans, cornbread, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Officials said that each basket will be sent to families on November 21 and they encourage those who are interested to register as Mike Johnson, the executive director of Save Rochester, explains the importance of this event for the families they support.

“They experience some type of comfort,” Johnson said. “They experience some type of um feeling that someone does actually care about them.”

According to Save Rochester’s website, the campaign served over 54 families on Thanksgiving in 2021. For those who are interested, spaces for the event are limited and the deliveries end on Saturday.

If you are interested in signing up for this campaign, you can register here.

