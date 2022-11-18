ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Christmas Tree Lane in downtown Louisville reopens for holiday rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush. Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday. "Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It

Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City leaders install syringe disposal bins at 3 Metro Louisville parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Syringe disposal bins have been installed at three parks in Metro Louisville. Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) said people can safely throw away needles at Boone Square, Portland and Shelby parks. Metro Parks identified the three parks "as locations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health doctor provides tips for staying healthy during the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Thanksgiving approaches, families are gathering to spread holiday cheer. But Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor wants them to make sure they don't spread holiday illnesses at the same time. On Monday, she provided tips on how to stay healthy during the 2022 flu season. She said health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy