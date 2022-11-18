Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
WLKY.com
This drive-in movie theater in Oldham County is showing 'Elf' for free
Is it even really Christmas time if you haven't watched "Elf"?. A drive-in theater in Oldham County will be showing it for free to kick off December. The event is actually presented by Youth Linking Oldham County, a student-run organization that spreads awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. They...
wdrb.com
Norton Commons prepares for a busy holiday shopping season with "Shop Small Saturday"
PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) -- Black Friday is a big day of holiday shopping at big box stores but don’t forget about the little guy on Saturday. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about Shop Small Saturday at Norton Commons. The day after Black Friday, you are encouraged to shop at small...
wdrb.com
'Light Up Shively' celebrated to mark beginning of holiday season
Christmas music, face painting and treats filled city hall today for the city's annual Light Up event. City officials said it was a great opportunity to come together as neighbors and enjoy the season.
wdrb.com
'ThanksLiving' | Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville putting a twist on traditional holiday meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Thanksgiving, many family gatherings will include a turkey as the centerpiece of their holiday meal. But a local nonprofit vegan farm sanctuary working to save animals from slaughter, abuse, neglect and abandonment is putting a twist on the traditional meal. According to the Tribe Animal...
Wave 3
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
wdrb.com
Christmas Tree Lane in downtown Louisville reopens for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush. Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday. "Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane...
wdrb.com
Thousands bid in 3rd annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction, benefitting Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger wraps up Sunday evening, benefitting Louisville's Dare to Care and Lexington's God's Pantry Food bank. The virtual auction features more than 400 items, including raffles for single bottles of rare bourbon, bourbon experiences and even a bundle...
travelawaits.com
America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It
Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
wdrb.com
Community members gather to remember Louisville boy who died of malnutrition in 1969
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank and Louisville community members gathered Monday to honor a 9-year-old boy who died of malnutrition. Bobby Ellis died in his Louisville home on the day before Thanksgiving in 1969. In the months that followed, the Dare to Care Food Bank was...
'Our dogs are out of toys': Louisville animal shelter asking for donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal shelter with no toys is like Christmas with no presents. Unfortunately, an animal shelter here in Louisville finds itself with nothing for all the cats and dogs to play with. Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on their Facebook of an empty toy...
wdrb.com
City leaders install syringe disposal bins at 3 Metro Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Syringe disposal bins have been installed at three parks in Metro Louisville. Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) said people can safely throw away needles at Boone Square, Portland and Shelby parks. Metro Parks identified the three parks "as locations...
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctor provides tips for staying healthy during the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Thanksgiving approaches, families are gathering to spread holiday cheer. But Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor wants them to make sure they don't spread holiday illnesses at the same time. On Monday, she provided tips on how to stay healthy during the 2022 flu season. She said health...
WLKY.com
Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
How to help Louisville and Southern Indiana neighbors in need this Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, food assistance groups in Jefferson County are seeking donations to help meet the need.
