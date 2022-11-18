Read full article on original website
26-year-old Lowell man was fatally shot over traffic dispute, DA says
Officials now believe that the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Lowell last week occurred after a verbal fight between him and two people he didn’t know over a traffic dispute. On Nov. 15 a little after 7 p.m., Lowell police officers responded to a report of a...
R.I. man arrested for alleged drink spiking, rape in Boston
A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly spiking a drink and raping a person in Boston. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I. was located and arrested in East Greenwich, R.I., according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. He is charged with rape, drugging for intercourse and being a fugitive from justice.
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
Nicholas Pike, 26, identified as victim in fatal Gardner crash
A 26 year-old Gardner man has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Gardner Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
Stephanie Fernandes gets 3 years probation for witness intimidation
A former Worcester woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of her fiancé pleaded guilty to witness intimidation in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Stephanie Fernandes, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of witness intimidation and was sentenced to three years of probation to be served on and after her manslaughter conviction, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
1 dead and 17 injured in Apple store crash, Plymouth DA confirms
Editor’s note: South Shore Hospital officials clarified 17 people were injured in the crash, including one person who walked in to the hospital. One person has died and 17 people were injured after a vehicle crashed through the front of an Apple store in Hingham, the Hingham Fire Department, along with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, stated in a press conference on Monday.
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
Feds Charge Famed Bank Robber With Another Boston Heist
Federal authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 21, they charged a Fall River man who claims to have robbed more than 100 banks with a heist in Boston on Sept. 30. The prolific robber, who says he's the inspiration for a Ben Affleck character, faces at least one other bank robbery charge in Suffolk County court.
Hingham Apple store crash victim involved in store construction, reports say
UPDATE: 65-year-old killed in Hingham Apple store crash identified by DA. The person killed after an SUV crashed through an Apple store in Hingham was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store,” Apple said in a statement, according to the Boston Globe and Boston 25 News.
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
Worcester vigil Sunday to honor eight killed in traffic accidents
A vigil to be held in Worcester Sunday afternoon will honor eight people who died in traffic accidents in the city recently. City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj will host the vigil at 3 p.m. alongside WalkBike Worcester, a citizen advocacy group working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
Walmart shopper OK after parking snafu
LEICESTER — An Auburn man behind the wheel of a 1996 Volkswagen got more than he bargained for Friday night when he did some late-night shopping at Walmart. About 10:45 p.m., police received call of a one-car accident in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a car resting atop a concrete-filled...
