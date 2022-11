URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS. * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. * WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio. Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...Until...

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO